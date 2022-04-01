Tennessee families who are a part of a program intended to help their children with disabilities said they are running into a lot of problems.
The Katie Beckett program offers support with medical bills among other things, but some families said it's too complicated to maneuver.
April Nesin was hopeful her 5-year-old daughter "Effie" who has special needs, would be able to receive the medical care she needed and the costs would be covered by the Katie Beckett program.
However, she said after almost a year and half later that has not happened.
"Frustrating and heartbreaking," said Nesin tearfully.
The program was set up to help families who have children with disabilities get assistance if their income doesn't let them qualify for Medicaid.
Nesin hoped it would provide a caregiver for Effie since she is a working mom- a psychologist.
"She has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, she has a seizure disorder, she is non verbal, she is non mobile she really requires full care," said Nesin.
An advocacy group for people with disabilities named the Tennessee Disability Coalition said several families like Nesin have come to them for help with systemic problems in the program.
"Everyone is left on their own, or to rely on other families to help them kind of work through it," said Carol Westlake, the Executive Director of the Tennessee Disability Coalition.
Tenncare and DIDD told Channel 3 in a statement:
"More than 97 percent of respondents indicated that their DIDD case manager was professional and responsive to questions and concerns."
Nesin said this was not what she experienced, and said her state issued "Payflex" debit card offered by a third party is not paying for what she needs on time.
She also said her reimbursement claims are being sometimes denied by the program which is run by the state.
*Everyday when I have to turn in a receipt or try to access the money or the funds, it's three or four extra steps," said Nesin.
Tenncare and DIDD also said in part in a statement:
"PayFlex is responsible for the approval and denials of claims in the HRA. To better meet the needs of families, this month they are establishing a dedicated claims team to review and approve Katie Beckett claims."
There are two parts the Katie Beckett Program part A which is a pathway to Medicaid, and part B which offers the "payflex" debit card, and reimbursement claims up to 10,000 dollars in collateral medical expenses.
Westlake said if families are looking for support groups to help with the problems in the meantime while the state tries to streamline the process they can go to their website or call 615 383 9442.