On this day in 2015, five servicemen were killed during a tragic terrorist attack here in Chattanooga. The emotional scars are still felt seven years later.
Dozens of people participated in the Fallen Five American Flag Rally Saturday to honor them and they said it was in a way healing.
Chattanoogans drove cars and motorcycles sporting American flags and memorabilia from Camp Jordan to the Fallen Five memorial on Lee Highway.
Their mission was to remember the four marines and one sailor.
On the side of one of the cars were their names: Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Sullivan, Sergeant Carson Holmquist, Staff Sergeant David Wyatt, Lance Corporal Squire "Skip" Wells, and Navy Petty Officer second class Randall Smith.
They were shot and killed outside a military recruiting center on Lee Highway and then the shooter drove away with police chasing behind to the U.S. Navy Reserve Center on Amnicola Highway..
"Why would you take an innocent life, especially somebody that would go out to fight for our freedom in this country?" asked Nick Neeley, the organizer of the event.
His passion for those that serve our country led him to lead the two hour drive that passed the mural of the Fallen Five with their faces etched on the wall on McCallie Avenue. Then it ended at the recruiting center where the men were shot and people paid respect to their memorial there.
He said the commemoration has grown throughout the years.
"Last year I had over 175 vehicles and about 300 motorcycles. This year we have food trucks," he said.
Veteran Joshua Kapellusch, who is known for running in the Fallen Five's memory, has honored them every year since the tragedy happened and was in attendance.
"It's one thing to go to war and prepare for that. It's another to be at work and just get shot," he said.
He also shared some words of comfort for the victim's families.
"We are as much horrified as y'all were, but we can understand your pain. There are a lot of other gold star families here as well so we all share all that pain we share that love," he said.
They closed the remembrance with a moment of silence and prayer for the lives that were unjustly lost.
Neeley said they plan to commemorate the lives of the fallen heroes every year for as long as they can.