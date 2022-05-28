The Emmy award winning documentary "Songbirds" is having an exclusive screening Sunday in Chattanooga.
The Songbirds Foundation is hosting the screening for its mission, and it's a chance to get dressy and celebrate.
It's also a fundraiser to support the film's worldwide distribution efforts.
"I just give credit to all those who helped me produce this film, I give credit to those who were the stewards of the museum because it's their story it's not mine," said film director Dagan Beckett.
The Chattanooga native said he began the film as the Guitar Museum was closing its doors because of COVID.
"The foundation of the film is really a story about the impact that it had on our music culture. You get to hear from these artists, these world renowned artists. You get to hear from the people who ran the museum- the day to day," said Beckett.
His passion came from being a former musician, and spending time at Songbirds himself.
"I really wanted to make a film for them, a love letter to them," said Beckett.
Others took notice of the passion he put into the film. He won film festivals, then an Emmy this year for the category of best "Topical" documentary.
"I was in tears. I just could not understand, I could not believe this, and I am just very honored and humbled," said Beckett.
The President of Songbirds, Johnny Smith, had a chance to watch the entire thing. "It's definitely a mixture of emotions. I am very proud that Dagan and his team saw fit to document what we did there."
Now, the film's screening is available to Chattanoogans before the official release.
"We have a big announcement we are going to make as to the future of the film and where the film is going to go from here. So I would love everybody to come out," said Beckett.
Beckett said the screening will be Sunday at 35 Station Street and doors open at 6:00PM.
There will be live music and a chance to win a Michael Kelly guitar donated by Sam Ash music.