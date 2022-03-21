East Brainerd Chamber Council members working to give East Brainerd Elementary School teachers quiet space

Officials with the East Brainerd Chamber Council are working to give teachers a quiet area to spend time during the day.
Amber Fortenberry is the president-elect for the East Brainerd Chamber Council.
She said the principal of East Brainerd Elementary School shared a vision of a quiet room where teachers and staff members could spend time during the day.
"We want to make sure that we are providing a space for the teachers to continue to be balanced in all ways so if that means that they need to take a break and get a snack or have a few moments to read, we want to make sure that we are providing that area for the teachers," Fortenberry said.
She said the room would include furniture, coffee bar, small library and yoga area.
The goal is to finish the room over Spring Break in April.
They are asking for large items like a table, bookcase, lounge chairs, couch, coffee tables, and lamps.
She said they are collecting donations until April 10th.
If you are interested in donating, you can visit East Brainerd Elementary's Amazon wish list here.