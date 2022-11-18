The Chattanooga Area Food Bank purchased a warehouse in Dalton, a decade ago. An upcoming expansion will help them provide better quality service to a greater number of people in North Georgia.
Back in 2011, the Chattanooga Area Food Bank's effort to get supplies to those need them in North Georgia was a story of inefficiency.
"About a third of the people that we were serving in Northwest Georgia, and those partners that were serving them, the number one challenge we were seeing is trying to get all the way to Chattanooga for the food pantries." said Melissa Blevins, food bank President & CEO.
As a solution, they acquired a warehouse on South Hamilton Street, in Dalton, to alleviate that trip north to Chattanooga. In the past decade, the facility has become a distribution hub.
"We've really worked that warehouse over the last 10 years bringing more food into northwest Georgia to cover the nine counties that are in our service area," Blevins said.
They help provide for some 60,000 people across North Georgia who find themselves food insecure, at one time or another.
A soon-to-come expansion to the Dalton warehouse will enable them to improve their quality of service and the types of aid they can provide. The growth is happening thanks to a more than $2 million grant from the state plus some other benefactors.
"All eight food banks across the state came together and we've got investment from the state to build out this warehouse," explained Blevins. "We're going to be able to go up about 50% in size, which will really give us an opportunity to bring in more fresh and healthy products."
Scheduled to be completed by the summer, the expansion will also provide office space.
"You'll have a development person down there that will work with the community resources," Blevins continued. "They will have an agency relations person there who works with those frontline agencies who are handing out food. We'll have SNAP outreach, so if a family in Georgia or an individual needs help applying for the food stamp benefits, they'll have someone there, locally, that can help."
Additional refrigeration will mean sorting or strorage can happen here instead of at the Chattanooga facility.
"Truckloads of fresh produce or citrus out of Florida, mixed produce out of south Georgia, frozen meats, pizzas, meals, things like that; access to dairy products, there will be a lot more opportunities for that warehouse to receive those products, directly," said Blevins. "We will be able to pull them right in the northwest Georgia, receive them there and have them ready for our northwest Georgia partners."
The larger South Hamilton Street warehouse will not only let them provide better quality help for a greater number of people, but it will also expand the need and opportunities for staff and volunteers as this organization with 'Chattanooga' in its name continues its work, serving the residents of North Georgia.
"We know that there are families here, just like in Tennessee, that are struggling to meet the needs," Blevins said. "And we want to make sure that you have access to food just like our Chattanooga neighbors do."
