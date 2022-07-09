The CDC reported Hamilton County is now a high COVID-19 community level. They determine this by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and new COVID cases.
Doctors said the surge is a reminder to be cautious and take precautions.
The CDC showed daily COVID cases have increased in the last several months.
The Hamilton County Health Department also showed cases are up to 134 as of Friday from single digit numbers in April.
"We are at an upsurge now," said Dr. Mark Anderson, an infectious disease specialist at CHI Memorial.
Hospitalizations have increased since April as well. In the beginning of that month there were no patients with COVID and now there are thirty shown from the latest Hamilton County Health Department data.
Dr. Anderson said we need to keep our vulnerable population in mind during this surge.
"There are simply more vulnerable people in our population than 20-25 years ago," he said.
The new omicron sub-variant is not the main reason behind the surge in this county, he said, but more interactions among people with less restrictions.
"This yearning to be free of restrictions and masks," he said. "That we begin to give into at the beginning of this year, has led to a lot more interactions."
He offered a solution to help stop the spread.
"Just be aware of their family group, friend group and at work and if you are in a work environment and several people get infected," he said ."It's reasonable to ask everybody to start wearing a mask again in a close situation particularly if you are in close quarters.".
Dr. Anderson said if you do have COVID-19 and are considered to be high risk, treatment options are taking Paxlovid (an antiviral pill) or monoclonal antibodies.