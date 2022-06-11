Members of the community are devastated following the fire Friday night at the Former Highland Park Baptist church dating back over 100 years, which had been bought by Redemption to the Nations church.
The Chattanooga Fire Department says the fire is now contained, but before demolition crews and people clean up, those who had memories inside the place can see just piles of debris of what used to be the chapel, rumored to have Martin Luther King Junior speaking inside it once.
"This is a set back and it hurts, we are going to rise up out of the ashes God's got something in store and I believe what is coming is going to be something better than everything we lost," said Pastor Kevin Wallace with Redemption the Nations.
Officials said the call for the fire came in around 7 Friday night.
"The smoke was heavier and there was flames coming out of both ends of the roof and eventually the flames spread to the corner of the building," said Jay Banasiak, one of the witnesses that lives three blocks away.
Residents that lived within five blocks like Banasiak, where forced to seek shelter.
"The smoke was heavy and we can still smell the odor now and they did issue an order out of concern because of concern for air quality," he said.
21 out of 26 Chattanooga fire companies battled the blaze for more than 10 hours, working to save a place of worship that was first erected in the early 1900s.
"It holds a lot of memories for folks baptisms, weddings, funerals, worshipping and family members and folks of their family are still in the community," said Banasiak.
"It's sad to see it go, such a historic building, I was told MLK once spoke here," he said.
"You can burn buildings but you can't burn the body of Christ. You can't burn the church," said Pastor Wallace.
He said he is going to try to save the clock tower of that church, and is glad firefighters were able to save some of the building. He said he will hold church service Sunday as usual to address the fire, potential restoration, and bring peace.
"It's our heart and my heart and the heart of our church and to remind our community of the beautiful history of that building," said Pastor Wallace.
The Chattanooga Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.