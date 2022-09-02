If you don't have any Labor Day plans this weekend, here's an idea that's easy on your wallet.
Saturday you can catch a movie on the big screen for just a few bucks!
Major chains like AMC and Regal Cinemas are pulling out all the stops for National Cinema Day.
Movie attendance hasn't bounced back following the height of the pandemic, so theaters across the country are trying to lure back audiences.
Tickets for all shows will be $3.00.
There are several theaters in the Chattanooga area that are participating.
You can find a theater near you by clicking here.