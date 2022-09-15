September 15th marks the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month.
The time is to celebrate the histories, cultures and contributions of Americans whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South Americas.
It started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week but later expanded to 30 days and became law in 1988.
An organization in Chattanooga will celebrate the month with several events.
The Latina Professionals will feature Latin American music, food, and special guests that have contributed to the local community.
The theme for this year is “Unidos” meaning inclusivity for a stronger nation.
National Hispanic Heritage Month continues until October 15.
