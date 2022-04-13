The number of reported child abuse cases in Tennessee has risen since 2020. One local organization helps about 75 children a week as part of their mental health program. The Children's Advocacy Center is using a physical reminder to support them.
Community members placed 279 pinwheels in the ground outside the center to represent the number of kids the Children's Advocacy Center helped this past year.
Pinwheels was chosen as a symbol of playfulness and joy, something wanted for all children.
"I hate that we're here but the reality is we need to be here," Children's Advocacy Center Executive Director Anthony Dye said.
The Children's Advocacy Center is a non profit that provides a safe, caring place for abused children to receive services.
"We work with them through the healing process and to overcome that trauma that they have endured," Dye said.
Lookout Mountain Judicial District Attorney Chris Arnt said the Children's Advocacy Center has brought trained medical staff, kid friendly interview rooms, and therapists to the area.
"Having all of those here locally has been an immense benefit to our families and victims of our families and it makes for better cases so that we can put people that harm these kids where they belong, behind bars," Arnt said.
In the past 25 years, the center has worked with more than 5,000 children through referrals.
Some of the signs of child abuse are withdrawal, changes in behavior, depression, unexplained injuries, and loss of self confidence.
"We want to catch it on the front end so they can get the help that they need now," Dye said.
The Children's Advocacy Center helps provide a place where all professionals and agencies investigating can work together.
"It really does take a community to fight this evil that is child abuse," Dye said.
The Children's Advocacy Center has launched a $25 for 25 years fundraiser.