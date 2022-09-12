The Summerville, Georgia flood has impacted businesses and the aftermath is being felt to this day.
The Chattooga County Tax Assessor's office was closed on Monday as construction crews repaired the inside.
Joy Hampton, the Chattooga County Tax Commissioner, said they are closed as cleanup crews work uninterrupted to deal with the damages caused by the flood.
"I saw pictures of my office foot or so deep in water," said Hampton as she recalled the days she got the news of her office going under from the flood.
The phones are constantly ringing off the hook at the Chattooga County Assessor's office even when it was closed on Monday.
The office handles car tags and titles.
"Timeframes on those things that people can't just put off. They have to renew by their birthday, they have to title their vehicle in so many days or they can get a ticket," said Hampton.
They also handle property taxes.
"Bills had just gone out prior to the flood so people are starting to get ready to pay those because the due date is December 1st," said Hampton.
According to Hampton, the office has been damaged since last Sunday when the flood hit. The flood destroyed years' worth of documents, five computers and more.
"We are in here in this office every single day since the flood on Sunday seeing what we can recover. Moving things out, boxing things up, assessing our situation and trying to find a way to still sell people tags," said Hampton.
She said now that construction crews have gotten a headway on fixing the Tax Assessor's office, the team will be working hard in order to get people the services they need on time.
She said they are not able to work from home since everything on their systems is confidential.
"So we have just been living day by day since then to do what we can," said Hampton.
She said the Tax Commissioner's office plans to open at 7:30am Tuesday morning.