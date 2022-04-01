Chattanooga's Southside Community Park gets children's play area

Families in Alton Park are marking a major milestone with a new children's play area at the Southside Community Park.
It's within a 10-minute walk for most residents in Alton Park.
Trust for Public Land played a major role in the project.
Tennessee State Director for Trust for Public Land Noel Durant said millions of people across the nation don't have access to a park near their home.
"Its really important that park investments are equitable, access is equitable because everyone benefits from these no matter your zip code, no matter how many zeros are in your bank account," Durant said.
He said it's reassuring to see Chattanooga join the 10-minute Walk Campaign, which focuses on bringing every resident in every town a park within a 10-minute walk.
"Its really meaningful for a mayor to say its important for our city to have everyone to have close to home access to a park," Durant said.
Maria Noel knows the importance of this park.
She's the president of the South Chattanooga Community Association and a native of Alton Park.
Noel said this is not just a celebration of the playground, but a partnership.
"Most nonprofits come into a community and based on their mission they do something for the community what trust for public land has done is make a difference in our community," Noel said.
She said the Trust for Public Land made sure community members had an opportunity to voice their desires for this park.
"We wanted this to be a community of choice not chance we wanted it to be a community where the people that lived here took pride in and then others that came into the community could take pride in it as well," Noel said.