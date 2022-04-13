The nonprofit, green|spaces, is celebrating Earth Day with their annual Eco Field Day event for corporate teams in the center of downtown Chattanooga on April 22 at Miller Park.
Teams made up of businesses, nonprofits, and other groups will have the chance to compete in different Earth Day related games.
After the Eco Field Day games the Earth Day Celebration will begin at 2 p.m. and end at 7p.m.
It will be free and open to the public.
There will be sustainability vendors, food trucks, local breweries, and live music.
EPB is sponsoring the Eco Field Day and the Earth Day Celebration, and will be offering free parking in their garage.