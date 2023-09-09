The Chattanooga Zoo just announced a new, adult only event for the Halloween season.
"Boo'Z in the Zoo" will be a spirited event, exclusively for ages 21 and up. It's happening October 19th from 6:00 PM-9:00 PM.
Guests will experience animal meet and greets, trick-or-treating, costume contests, and dance parties. There will also be spooktacular food, beer, wine, and specialty cocktails.
Tickets are only available online. You can find more information here.
The zoo's annual, family friendly "Boo in the Zoo" is still happening as well. You can find dates and ticket info here.