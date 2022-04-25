This week marks the first-ever Youth Week in Chattanooga by the Mayor's Youth Council.
The Mayor's Youth Council was created to engage high school student in Chattanooga with local government. The high school participants advise the mayor on issues in the city that are affecting their generation.
Each event this week will focus on a different issue currently affecting Chattanooga youth.
The following is the schedule for Youth Week:
Monday, April 25 – Community Engagement
Community Night at Fire Station 1
5:30-7:00 p.m.
Fire Station 1 (218 E Main St)
Tuesday, April 26 – Sustainability
Panel: Making 'The Scenic City' Scenic for Everyone
5:00-6:00 p.m.
Waterhouse Pavilion (850 Market St)
Wednesday, April 27 – Public Safety
Chat with Police Chief Celeste Murphy
6:00-7:30 p.m.
Avondale Community Center (1305 Dodson Ave)
Thursday, April 28 – Homelessness
Panel & Donation Drive: From Homeless to Housed
5:00-6:00 p.m.
World Restoration Center (4004 Dorris St)
Friday, April 29 – NO EVENTS
Saturday, April 30 – Girls' Empowerment
Empowering Young Women Summit
9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Family Justice Center (5705 Uptain Rd)
Sunday, May 1 – Celebration
Youth Week Celebration
11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Coolidge Park (150 River St)