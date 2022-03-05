Chattanooga missionaries are heading to Poland on Monday to bring hope and prayer to Ukraine refugees.
Henry Benach and his wife Victoria said something needs to be done. They are willing to risk their lives if war broke out in the ten days they are there, to help others during such a trying time.
They packed their bags over the weekend, and mentally prepared for their trip to Poland. Their mission is to offer Ukraine refugees solace in a time of turmoil.
Henry said they will be traveling to Krakow, Poland and then driving to another city close to the Ukraine border. He’s made more than 70 trips to Ukraine, but the circumstances in this trip are dire.
"There's going to be literally thousands of women and children and older people, and they are going to need someone to smile and tell them 'Hey we are here for you can we pray with you about something',” said Henry.
They said they will be passing out biblical literature, for the Ukrainian refugees to hold onto for hope and to remember there is a peace in God. Henry also plans to bring candy with them.
"We don't have necessarily humanitarian aid, but we have spiritual aid,” he said.
The couple tried to fly to Ukraine last week for missionary work, but flights were cancelled due to the ongoing war from the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine.
The struggle in that country hits close to home for Victoria who has family and friends there.
"The feeling was,” she said with her eyes welling up in tears, “just I may not see my family anymore and it's so painful."
The Benachs’ desire to help those most in need made them figure out another way to help during this crisis, by buying a flight to Poland.
"We sat here and we thought you know we just can't sit here and do nothing,” said Henry.
They said they will be making the trip fearlessly regardless of potential danger because to them, it’s worth the risk.
"It seems like its dangerous yes,” said Victoria, You never know what can happen. We have nothing to lose, we have our lives which we entrust to God."
If you would like to donate to the Benachs’ for expenses they have and will spend during their missionary trip you can click on this link.