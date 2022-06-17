Investigators announced the raging fire that destroyed the Phillips Chapel and Chauncey-Goode auditorium of the former Highland Park Baptist church was intentionally set.
The Chattanooga Fire Department said arson destroyed the early twentieth century church, and reduced it to rubble. They said they are looking for a person of interest in connection to this.
Surveillance video obtained by the fire department showed a man biking around the historic church before it went up in flames then burned to the ground.
"A person of interest that we are asking the public's help in determining who this person is," said Captain Anthony Moore with the Chattanooga Fire Department.
He said the person of interest is not considered a suspect for clarification. He said the investigation into the arson is ongoing and they can't disclose what led them to believe it was intentionally set.
Redemption to the Nations church is the property owner.
"This is a setback and it hurts, we are going to rise up out of the ashes. God's got something in store and I believe what is coming is going to be something better than everything we lost," said Pastor Kevin Wallace with Redemption to the Nations church.
"It holds a lot of memories for folks baptisms, weddings, funerals, worshipping and family members and folks of their family are still in the community," said Jay Banasiak, a witness of the fire that lives a few blocks away from where it happened.
A reward is offered to determine who is responsible for burning down a church that held significant value to the community.
"This reward can be given up to 5,000 dollars for assistance in leading us to prosecution," said Captain Moore.
Lindsey Rogers, the spokesperson for the Chattanooga Fire Department, told Local 3 News that a conviction could lead to a sentence of 15 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau said asbestos might be possibly under the debris of the burned down church and they are doing everything they can to protect the public.