In recognition of national women’s history month, entrepreneur Briana Garza is serving up a second course to her Chatt Taste Food Tour business.
The latest addition-is an experience on wheels- a van that will take people on those tours.
Foodie storyteller Briana Garza turned her passion into profit, when she started Chatt Taste Food Tours. It allowed customers to sample the flavor of Chattanooga.
"We want to tell the story of who Chattanooga is, through a culinary lens,” she said.
The concept allows people to travel from restaurant to restaurant, bringing customers through the doors of those local eateries.
"100 percent convenience, imagine not having, you park one time, you can patron at multiple restaurants,” she said.
However, what was once a walking tour now welcomes a van to help people reach places farther and quickly.
"The curation for food tours was always curable to what was walk able,” she said.
The kid-friendly van allows foodies to also see local murals while sipping on beverages from the restaurants in pouches inside the van.
Garza said that the van is the beginning of the ultimate mobile dining cart experience.
The vision for the mobile dining cart is what helped her claim a 21,000 dollar grant in the TVFCU “Idea Leap” contest.
"Imagine this van being a ten top table so are as we are navigating Chattanooga learning about its history, certainly appreciating its culinary arts we are able to patron and have experiences in between,” she said.
The driver of the van is the one who inspired Garza. “Who is also my dad,” she said with a smile.
Her passion, and dedication proves that you can make dreams come true.
"Having the mobile dining cart will allow us to dream big, think big, and that is my slogan I want all women entrepreneurs to think bigger than themselves,” she said.
The mobile dining cart is expected in January 2023, she said, but for now the van will help increase the current tours and provide an amazing experience.