Two people from Florida are claiming a car warranty company last based out of Chattanooga has defrauded them for 1.2 million dollars.
According to a lawsuit filed by Chattanooga Attorney Scott Raymond Maucere, 78-year-old Carol Mulready and her 57-year-old son Robert Mulready were purposely mislead for personal financial gain.
The two claim they invested in Freedom Warranty of America, Inc-that didn’t own anything-and the company lied about who they were to place their investments into another company called Freedom Warranty LLC.
"Purposely lured them into a company that they knew didn't have any business activity, told them that it did so they could take the money and use it for their own benefit, and they wouldn't have to share their wealth at the end of the day,” said Maucere.
He claimed documents that were given to his clients indicated that FWAI (Freedom Warranty of America, Inc) was the holding company of other Freedom Warranty subsidiaries.
One of the memorandum was a flow chart, showing FWAI at the top connected to the other companies, implying FWAI would get the profit of all the shares of the other companies which would then give the Mulreadys more security to invest.
The defendants’ attorney-Gary Henry- said his clients did not commit fraud.
"That memorandum was never the source of any kind of representation to the plaintiffs, that memorandum was a document that was prepared as a business plan,” said Henry.
Maucere responded that the documents are legally binding. “He is bound by law to the representations that it makes,” he said.
Henry argued that what happened to the Mulreadys was not fraud for several other reasons.
“One,” he said, “the transactions that the plaintiffs claim that were based out of series of loans that had interest rates attached to them-all of those loans were paid back in full interest.”
Secondly, he added, Robert opened a competing warranty company while claiming ownership of FWAI.
He also argued the business should not be held accountable because it never took off, so the shares the plaintiffs had invested in were worthless.
“They never did any business, because the necessary documentation for them to engage in business was never executed," he said. “These folks loaned them money, they were paid back, and they want more, and they aren't entitled to it."
The lawsuit claims the Mulreadys are entitled to 40 percent of all Freedom Warranty entities, and that includes punitive damages. He added this sets a precedent to others who might also have been defrauded.
The trial will begin on Tuesday at the Hamilton County Courthouse.