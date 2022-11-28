Our Share Your Christmas food drive is just 11 days away.
The food bank provides shelf stable items to our neighbors in need -- but they also have a garden program that gives clients fresh options to chose from.
As we've learned over the years, the Chattanooga Area Food Bank isn't just non perishables. Thanks to their self-maintained garden, the food bank also provides quality fresh vegetables and fruits.
"Everything that's planted and harvested goes directly to the emergency food box program. It's really nice to add a fresh bag of kale or spinach or carrots," Garden Coordinator Laura Robinson said.
Robinson has been with the garden for a handful of years but has seen an uptick in volunteers because some were more comfortable volunteering in the open air during the pandemic.
"This provided an interesting opportunity for people to come outside, still volunteer and give back and feel like they're in a safe space," she said.
If it's the garden you want to help, monetary is best.
"You can always donate to the food bank and as needs arise in the garden that money would be available."
The bulk of garden workers are volunteers. This garden produces 1,500 pounds of produce a year, but it's still growing and so are its seeds, in other soil.
"To create a network of people who are gardening in their communities, church gardens, school gardens, community gardens," Robinson said. "We get a ton of free seeds, sometimes I start extra plants in the greenhouse."
Katie Bishop, a master gardener at a food bank extension garden, said beyond even that, extra produce from your backyard garden is always welcome.
"Everybody, all the food bank clients love to get fruits and vegetables. Any time you have extras from your garden you can certainly bring it to the food bank."
Our Share Your Christmas food drive is on December 9. Local 3 News will be live from the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, First Baptist Church in Dalton, and Life Care Centers of America in Cleveland.
But you don't have to wait to give.
You can click this link or visit any participating Food City, Walmart or Walmart Neighborhood Market to donate.