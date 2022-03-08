UPDATE: The Chattanooga Food Bank's food distribution event has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 19 due to the poor weather forecast.
The event was originally scheduled for this Saturday, March 12th.
Important update!!— Chattanooga Area Food Bank (@chattfoodbank) March 9, 2022
This Saturday’s commodities distribution has been rescheduled for Saturday March 19 due to the poor weather forecast for this weekend. Stay warm and we’ll see you on March 19th! pic.twitter.com/O5kE6pcpxx
PREVIOUS STORY: Officials with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank will host a food distribution event this weekend.
It comes as gas prices increase and inflation hits the highest its been in four decades.
Jennifer Fritts, director of community engagement, said they continue to see a need for help from the community.
"The cost of groceries, the cost of gas, rent increase, anything that increases a household's budget will decrease their food budget so we continue to see increase need in those needing food assistance," Fritts said.
She's hoping this event helps ease the burden of many families who are still struggling to recover from the pandemic.
While documentation is not needed, USDA regulations require to provide their names, address, monthly income and the number of people in their household.
Families will need to pre-register by Friday, March 11. You can register for the event by calling 423-531-2783.
The distribution event will be held on Saturday, March 12 at the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.