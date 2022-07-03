A Signal Mountain woman hosted a candlelight memorial for her daughter whom the medical examiner's report showed died of an accidental overdose. It was held Sunday evening at Camp Jordan Pkwy in Chattanooga.
The report also determined Miranda Pace ingested lethal amounts of fentanyl and meth. Her body was found behind Lakeside Elementary school last year. Her mom, Melody Clark, is still trying to cope with the loss.
"I miss every single thing about her," said Clark in tears "everything."
It's been a year since Pace died of a drug overdose, but her mom is making sure her memory is not forgotten.
Loved ones gathered at the candlelight memorial including Pace's children who were left without a mother.
"I miss her bubbly personality, her smile that would captivate you, she would light up when she would smile," said Clark. "Her mischievousness, her hugs, her telling me mom everything is going to be ok," she said finishing her sentence with more tears.
The gathering had several purposes. Honoring Pace by holding a candlelight vigil and to celebrate her birthday. "She died just a few-couple weeks shy of her birthday. Today she would have been 30."
It also raised awareness for addiction in a time where fentanyl overdose deaths have been on the rise.
The Serendipity Farm & Rescue launched a Miranda Pace Scholarship on Sunday too. Proceeds with t-shirts in Miranda's honor went towards it.
"According to the National Institute of Health, around 23 million Americans have a substance abuse disorder with only 25 percent of the 23 million receiving treatment," said Tonja Wilkes, the founder of Serendipity Farm & Rescue.
The event provided hope, and resources for those who are alive and need help. It also honored those who are no longer with us: Miranda Pace.
"She is here(in spirit), but she is not here," said Clark.
The Chattanooga Police have indicted five people connected to Pace's death, according to their latest release of information, and are still investigating.
"I just want justice for her. As any mother would. I want justice for her," said Clark.
To donate to the Miranda Pace Scholarship you can click on this link.