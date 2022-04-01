Thursday, the American Legion in Dalton hosted candidates looking to challenge Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for her seat in Congress.
The forum was thrown, according to organizers, to give voters an opportunity to hear from all of the candidates face to face without partisanship being a factor.
Inside the American Legion, a packed house full of veterans and residents listened intently to 8 candidates onstage running for Georgia's 14th Congressional seat.
Two of which couldn't be there in person: Wendy Davis and incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene. The two spoke to the voters on tv screens and outlined part of their agenda.
Republican candidate and advocate of giving farmers a voice-James Haygood-wants to unseat Marjorie Taylor Greene citing that the district needs to be better represented.
"I was born and raised here, I’ve lived here my whole life, and I know what this district faces a lot of times."
Greene’s GOP challengers say they are looking to bring Republican values such as protecting the second amendment, energy independence, and being fiscally conservative without the rhetoric of Greene.
"Marjorie took an oath, got everybody's vote and she said I'm going to represent you. I never see her in this district when she is in this district. It's all about impeach impeach impeach or somebody stole the election," said Haygood.
"I’m here running against her for a reason. She called for a roll call vote, it was good. But what she’s doing is that’s an alarm clock it woke people up now it’s time to go to work," said Republican candidate Seth Synstelien who is also a dad, a marine, and a business owner. He said his values include streamlining the veteran's claim process and being pragmatic about energy independence.
Organizer and Junior Vice Commander of Post 112 Shannon Bearfield said the forum was about breaking down barriers so that voters could look at issues without fearing partisanship
“This is a unique opportunity you won’t find anywhere else to get them all in one place at the same time," she said.
Democrat Marcus Flowers said he wanted to also bring the value of taking care of veterans, and emphasized the importance training law enforcement while also recognizing how much they protect us. "On January 6h, when I watched police officers being beaten with an American Flag, confederate battle flag being paraded through our capitol Rotunda, it was a big lie, misinformation and disinformation. For someone who served overseas, to watch an attempted coup at the capitol for democracy didn't sit well with me."
Angela Pence is a libertarian candidate, and her values include fixing our broken immigration laws, and school choice for our children. She said she ran based on wanting change for the district.
“The problem comes with the rhetoric that has happened. it has lead people to believe District 14th is QAnon country, there just a bunch of homophobic hicks and that couldn’t be further from the truth," she said.
Both said they wanted to unite the district.
“Send the message that I’ve talked about the entire time that I’ve been in the race that the people from northwest Georgia are kind, generous and caring people," said Flowers.
Greene’s representative declined to comment.
Bearfield said they will be hosting another event at the same place, same time on April 28th with Georgia senate and house candidates.