"I made 18 phone calls that evening. One right after another. Those were the hardest phone calls that I've ever had to make. Like you said, nobody prepares you for this."
Thanksgiving Day 2022, one the Bryan College women's volleyball head coach Jessica Day and her team, will never forget. One of their teammates. Alivia Mynes, was tragically killed in a car accident along with her father.
"We had a team meeting that Sunday night coming back from break. We just held on to each other. We loved on each other. We told each other how much we loved each other and how we missed Alivia," Day said.
Now almost a year since that fateful day and Alivia still in the forefront of all their minds. The team is setting out to honor her in a way that would make her smile, to live like Liv.
"She wasn't shy. She took a risk. You know when freshman come in on our campus sometimes, they're timid, they're afraid to put themselves out there and make new friends, but she just embraced it," Bryan College Athletic Director Jenny Swafford said.
"She was the life of the party. She was our hype man. She was the biggest supporter. After meeting you one time, she would immediately become your best friend no matter what,” added Day.
"When we were driving in the car one time and this song was coming on. I forget what she was doing but we were just singing it out loud. I stopped singing it and started laughing at her. She got so mad at me. She was like she sing the dadgum song. That was one of the funniest memories for me because, I mean, whether you wanted to or not you were going to do it. She just had that way on people," teammate Raegan Malugin recalled when reflecting on her late friend.
Friday night, with Alivia's family in attendance, the Lady Lions will wear the color purple. Her favorite and you best not forget it.
Though she was with them for only a short amount of time, her impact will last forever. Because once a Lady Lion, always a Lady Lion.
"We obviously remember her and think of her in everything that we do. This is just a special moment for her family and we're blessed to be able to be a part of that," Malugin said.
"She brought so much life and joy to our campus when she was here. So, this live like Liv moment has been really a charge for us to carry that out and be brave," said Swafford.
"As far as I can help it we will celebrate Alivia each year and do tributes to her each year. She will be a part of our family forever," said Day.