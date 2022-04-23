The non-profit organization Special Spaces Chattanooga heard about a boy who is currently fighting Leukemia and jumped at the chance to give him a dream bedroom makeover.
10 year old Jesus Pineda had a very special bedroom created in his honor as he battles the disease, this moment of happiness in his life is crucial. His mom Sonia Vasquez said he spends most of the time in the hospital so having his dream makeover for the bedroom makes all the difference.
She said he is always in good spirits, especially now. "Jesus is a brave kid, is always kind and is a very very happy boy," she said.
His bedroom has everything he asked for, legos, star-wars memorabilia, cars, and more. However, he wasn't able to see it on Saturday, because his sickness kept in the hospital.
"It's so hard," said his mom Sonia Vasquez. She said the dream bedroom gives him something to look forward to. "He is encouraged to drink more liquids and to get out."
Even though he couldn't see the bedroom in person, he got the good news in the hospital.
"I am so excited to go home and see the room," said Jesus Pineda on Facetime.
The family was so grateful for the volunteers at Special Spaces for making his dreams come true.
"Because we get to do something for a family who is going through such a traumatic experience. Give something to this child to make them happy," said Pam Moore, the director at Special Spaces.
"So important it raises their spirit and gives them hope," said Sonia Vasquez.
Jesus' mom said he is hoping to see his dream bedroom on Sunday, if he feels better.