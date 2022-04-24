Local 3 News first brought you a story about a local restaurant owner who was trying to sell Ukrainian Easter loaves of bread to benefit Ukrainian refugees. Now, they said they raised more the double the money of their goal, and call it a miracle.
Sunday afternoon, Joan Marie Worsham-co-owner of Bluegrass Grill- calculated how much money she raised.
Saturday was the last day to buy the fundraising bread.
"Seven thousand, twenty-seven dollars and seventy-eight cents," she said as she was finished counting.
"It wasn't in my control I just did. I was faithful in the little things and God granted the increase," said Worsham with tears in her eyes, astonished at the amount of money raised.
She said all the money goes directly to World Central Kitchen which has helped millions of Ukrainian refugees.
"A small town in Tennessee donated 7,000 dollars to feed people in a warzone," she said.
The amount surpassed their original goal of 3,000 dollars.
The community came in droves to support Bluegrass Grill. Worsham said some people didn't even buy bread, they just gave money- around 3,000 dollars.
"It's really incredible. The community just came through to support it. And we had in the Easter table and also the awareness of the plight of Ukraine," said Worsham with tears in her eyes.
That plight is what inspired Worsham and the team at Bluegrass Grill to bake a surplus of Ukrainian Easter bread.
"I can't imagine the bombing of a maternity hospital. As an RN, are you kidding me? You really have no regard for life," said Worsham in reference to the on-going war in Ukraine.
The team worked long hours to raise the money to make life easier for Ukrainian refugees, Worsham made extra batches when they would run out.
"We all see evil and darkness, and we want to stand for good.," she said.
She said she hopes this fundraiser will inspire others to take on similar projects and keep spreading acts of kindness.