President Biden signed a gun safety bill Saturday that prevents guns from falling into the wrong hands and it includes increasing funding for mental health services.
The new law is considered the most significant gun control legislation in nearly thirty years that garnered support from Democrats and Republicans which passed the bill in Congress.
"While this bill doesn't do everything I want, it does include actions I have long called for that are going to save lives," said President Biden before signing the bill.
This comes after a string of mass shootings, including the one in Uvalde, Texas and two here in Chattanooga. The bill aims to reduce gun violence.
"People have been clamoring for a long time and it's finally enough that is being heard by people from all different sides of the issue," said Pastor Candace Worth.
She is a part of the Southern Christian Coalition that advocates for gun control.
"Still loopholes, you can get a gun without a background check and there needs to be more safety measures so guns don't accidentally kill people," she said.
"It's not really gun violence it's people that do things with guns. You can do the same violence with a car as we have been shown over the years as you can with a gun," said Paul Chapman, the gun shop owner of North Georgia Reloading.
He believes guns are not the root of the problem, but mostly mental health.
"They are not expanding mental checks into anyone over the age of 18 years that is concerning as well because that is quite predominately the biggest part of the problem," said Chapman.
The bill does increase funding for mental health services, which he agrees with but not other parts. The bill provides financial incentives for states to have red flag laws which allows authorities to take guns away from someone they believe is an immediate danger.
It also bans gun purchases for those convicted of domestic violence in a dating relationship called the "boyfriend loophole," and expands background checks for gun buyers under 21 years old.
"It's for the best interest of all people," said Worth.
"The law abiding citizens are going to obey the law, your non law abiding citizens are going to continue to not obey the law. So no matter what they do they are going to find a way around it,' said Chapman.
The Biden Administration's press release stated the 'Bipartisan Safer Communities Act" still excludes important steps in Biden's gun crime reduction agenda that would better combat gun violence.