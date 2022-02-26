The award-winning documentary "Dalton: A Story of Survival" is making its way back to Dalton, Georgia for it's premiere next week.
Award-winning documentary "Dalton: A Story of Survival" makes its way back to Dalton, Georgia for it's premiere
The group of 15 high school and college students who created the documentary want to represent Dalton, which was part of the intent of making it and now it's coming to fruition.
On Saturday they gathered at S.T.E.P studio, the non-profit organization that allowed this to happen, to sign "Dalton: A Story of Survival" posters and they said they will be giving them out at the red carpet event for the film.
"We expected this to just be a summer project, something fun to get involved in film, something for the community, we didn't expect to be as big as it was," said 19-year-old Bryson Brunette who was the post-production supervisor for the documentary.
It got as big as winning best documentary for the American Golden Picture International Film Festival, Global Film and Music festival, and was selected for the Cobb International Film Festival.
Now, they sat at the table of S.T.E.P studio where it all started, excitedly discussing the premiere.
A premiere two years in the making, with 250 hours of work in the middle of the pandemic. They said they spent days meeting up at the head editor's house Noah Crump. The hard work paid off, and left some of the youngsters' parents in awe.
"Like 'we are legit mom', you know and so know once that trailer comes out and we start winning stuff, that is when they are like 'whoa, what is he even doing, he is like in the big leagues now'," said Burnette with a smile.
The founder of S.T.E.P., 17-year-old Jacob Poag, is ready to show their work off to their hometown.
"We knew what we wanted to do it on, and so we are just relieved it's over and we are ready to show it now," said Poag.
They are bringing the red carpet event back home, because their original intent in making the documentary was to let the world know Dalton, Georgia's incredible story of survival, and they put the city on the map.
"The Dalton story starts with Catherine Evans, her making the bed spreads, moves into Shaw industries being created, goes to the 2008 recession, and now comes back into engineer floors being created. There are a lot of things in there where Dalton is kind of put down," said Poag, "And now that is what the whole film is about, that is why it's called a story of survival, because we are a community that knows how to get back up."
"It's really, really exciting for older generations to see it come to their town," said Burnette.
Not only has this film helped tell Dalton's story, the other story is the journey of these young adults who have turned a small 15 student non-profit into 40 students as S.T.E.P. expands into 6 branches.
"Because we are students and because we are a non-profit organization," said Poag, "we are always trying to raise more money so that is one way they could do it is on March 4th our website will be going up so they can go to donate."
He said the premiere will be on March the 4th at 7:30pm at the Wink Theatre and the event is open to the public and admission is free.
Karen Aguilar
Reporter
Karen Aguilar joined the Local 3 News team as a reporter in October 2020. Before joining Local 3, she was a reporter with Spectrum News in Central New York.
