City Manager C. Seth Sumner has named Fred Schultz has Chief of Police for the Athens Police Department in Tennessee.
Before is appointment he served as the interim Chief of Police and a Lieutenant of the Special Services Division in Athens.
The new Chief Schultz said, "I love my hometown, so this means more than a title to me. It is a continuation of a lifetime commitment."
"Chief Schultz had my full confidence, and I am grateful that he will continue serving the Friendly City in this new role," said Sumner.
City Manager C. Seth Sumner said that he was impressed by the influence Chief Schultz' leadership had on the police department and all of Team Athens.