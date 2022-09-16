Athens city council member Dr. "Dick" Pelley filed a lawsuit against Mayor William Bo Perkinson for denying him the chance to speak at council meetings for two years.
Judge Sharpe ruled in the initial trial on Friday that the evidence Pelley's lawyer presented did not prove Perkinson should be suspended.
This is all part of a case moving to remove Mayor Perkinson from office, but it's still in litigation.
We asked Pelley why take the Mayor to court now he responded, "The last council meeting when he did so many point of orders and ignored me."
The video in question is a city council meeting on August 16th of this year. In the video, Pelley asks Perkinson several times for a point of order and was denied except for one time.
"The citizens of Athens deserve a council that represents them," said Pelley.
That incident and the accumulation of being denied for two years prompted Pelley to file a petition on August 18th to remove the Mayor from office.
The petition cited Pelley accusing Perkinson of denying Pelley's fundamental right to motions and to speak during city council meetings. It pointed to Robert's Rule of Order which dictates what is allowed and now allowed during city council meetings.
"Court cases are not really where I want to be," said Mayor Perkinson. "I'd like us to be in harmony and be working in unity to be moving our city together in unity."
We were not allowed to record inside the courtroom. What we heard was the opposing counsel for Perkinson said Pelley was obstructing meetings not allowed in Robert's Rule of Order rules and that the presiding officer, the Mayor, had power to stop that.
The Mayor's attorney also said Pelley did not follow proper procedure to get the items on the agenda to speak. He mentioned Pelley did not email the city administration to get on the agenda and did not discuss the items on the work study sessions prior to the next city council meeting.
"There are processes to go through for any city, any committee, any entity to have certain steps to go through to have order in the meeting so I think all of us we all need to follow those," said Mayor Perkinson.
We spoke to a witness for Pelley's petition, Lisa Blos-Johnson, and she claims Pelley had tried to address the issues at work study sessions and was shut down. She said she has gone to multiple meetings and witnessed what goes on there.
"I have observed it for the last year-two years- progressive, negative campaign against Dr. Pelley to be able to speak or do his job at all. Do I think it's appropriate to oust him (the Mayor)? Absolutely," said Blos-Johnson.
We also spoke to Cynthia Mccowan who frequents city council meetings and is vocal during them. She went to the court hearing and gave us her opinion on ousting the Mayor. "If there were a real reason, he was not effective and he was not doing an adequate job then I would support an ouster but he has not done anything illegal," she said.
Judge Sharp ultimately ruled in favor of the Mayor. He said there was not enough proof to show he was not doing his job and also agreed that Pelley failed to follow instructions to get the items on the agenda on time.
The final hearing is tentatively set for September 29th with the possibility of it being changed to the week of October 3rd in light of the attorneys' schedules.