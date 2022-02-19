As fentanyl overdose deaths quadrupled in the last month in Chattanooga, a recovered drug addict is sharing his incredible story in hopes of slowing the epidemic.
At age 13, A.J. Morrow said that substance abuse started taking control of his life after he was sexually molested by an older friend at the tender age of 12.
"I would ball myself up in a fetal position in my bed. I didn't tell anybody, I didn't tell a teacher, I didn't tell my parents, I didn't tell the police department " said Morrow.
He said at first he turned to alcohol and marijuana shortly after the traumatic experience to try and numb his feelings.
Then it took an aggressive turn. He turned to a number of drugs: morphine, heroin, cocaine, meth, Roxy, and more as he grew older.
"I am snorting two hundred forty pills in 48 hours," recalled Morrow.
His drug use not only kept him in and out of work and homeless, it also led to relationship struggles with two girlfriends, and a wife he eventually left who was the mother of his children (not all at once).
"(me and my ex-wife)We were using meth, we started cooking meth, we were living in this trailer, the kids have been taken at this point," he said.
The pain from the sexual molestation, said Morrow, also led to a life of crime.
"Gangbanging, driving around shooting at people," he told Local 3 news.
His addiction drove him to break the law further, robbing three Walgreens pharmacies just to get his fix.
"I walked in, handed them a demand note, I told them to put the pills in the bag I had a gun nobody would be harmed, all together I had taken thousands of pills," he said.
An arrest and conviction did not stop him from using drugs, he said.
He was in and out of jail, seemingly without change, until one day he couldn't take it.
"I was really living a horrible horrible life and it was absolute hell. I wanted to die," said Morrow.
That is when he got his first taste of the synthetic opioid Fentanyl, mixed it with cocaine and overdosed.
"I woke up in the hospital next to a black bag 12 hours later, doctor said 'I don't know how you are still here,''' he recalled.
The bone chilling moment turned out to be the wake-up call he needed to make a change in his life.
He went into a recovery center, and is now four years sober when previously his record had only been 20 days when he tried to do it on his own.
"And now I am living an amazing life," he said with a smile, "I have a beautiful wife, I have kids, I have seven dogs, I get to travel the country."
Morrow said it was hard work. He met with therapists, had sponsors, and some days were harder than most, but sticking through recovery was worth it.
"I had the same problem with 'I know what's best for me, nobody else knows what's best for me'. And I had to set my pride and my ego to the side, and really get honest with myself find a purpose and a passion in life."
After accepting help from the recovery center and finding God, 36-year-old Morrow now has a job as the Director of Community Outreach at Harmony Oaks Recovery Center.
That is where he found his purpose: helping others.
"Hopefully they will take my advice, and run towards that white light moment and absolutely get help," he said.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction you can contact Harmony Oaks Recovery Center at 561 870 7246.