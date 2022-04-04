This month marks Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
The Red Bank Police and the Tennessee Highway Safety Office is partnering to increase education and enforcement to promote "Hands Free Tennessee".
According to Sergeant Rusty Aalberg, “distracted driving is a continual problem in traffic crashes, and accounts for approximately 10 percent of the annual crashes investigated by Red Bank Police."
The Red Bank Police Department plans to have daily saturation patrols in efforts to reduce distracted driving and related traffic crashes.
“Tennessee Code Annotated 55-8-199” makes it illegal for a driver to:
(a) hold a cell phone or mobile device with any part of their body,
(b) write, send or read any text-based communication,
(c) reach for a cell phone or mobile device in a manner that requires the driver to no longer be in a seated driving position or properly restrained by a seat belt,
(d) watch a video or movie on a cell phone or mobile device, and
(e) record or broadcast video on a cell phone or mobile device.
Officials strongly advise that you to pull over to a safe location if you need to use your phone.