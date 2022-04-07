An opposition brief filed Thursday by legal advocacy group Free Speech for People explained why Marjorie Taylor's Greene's counter lawsuit has no merit. Free Speech for People who wants to take her off the ballot in 2022.
A legal challenge was filed by the group last month with the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that said she violated the 14th amendment of the constitution by supporting the capitol riots and should be ineligible to run for re-election.
An administrative law judge decided to hear the legal challenge on April 13, but last week Representative Greene filed a countersuit against the Georgia Secretary of State, the challengers, and others to block the proceedings.
"Her arguments are based on weak to non-existent support in the law," said Ron Fein, the legal director for Free Speech for People.
Representative Greene's attorney James Bop, said she should be eligible, and that is why they are taking this matter to federal court before the administrative hearing next week.
Bop said the challenge violates the constitution and federal law.
His arguments include that the challenge is unconstitutional because it violates her first amendment right to run for office "by triggering a government investigation based solely upon a challenger's "reasonable suspicion". Secondly, that the burden of proof is on Greene to prove her innocence in the Capital 6th riot, thirdly that only congress can judge qualifications of members, and finally he said "even if there were an insurrection, which we believe she wasn't involved in" the Amnesty Act of 1872 removes her from accountability.
"It's remarkable that she would try to seek shelter in an amnesty for ex-confederates because in essence it suggests that she sees herself in that same category," said Fein. "That act was designed to grant amnesty for a group of living ex-confederates not to nullify the insurrection disqualification clause as she suggests."
He also argued, "Her claim that Georgia's candidacy statue is inherently unfair to candidates is really an insult to the State of Georgia."
Adding that the administrative law judge that will hear the challenge on April 13 will run a fair trial to give her a chance to defend herself. "But she claims even having to show up at that hearing is a violation of her constitutional rights. And her argument that Georgia has no authority to determine which candidates are eligible for the ballot suggests that the state would be required if a prankster from Moldova managed to file paperwork for Congress that the state would be required to include them on the ballot."
14th district resident David Rowan, one of the five challengers against Representative Greene's candidacy, responded to her countersuit and the opposition brief filed by Free Speech for People.
"Our lawyers filed a brief and pretty much picked it to pieces, and so I don't believe it's going to stand, " said Rowan.
The federal hearing to determine whether or not to block the lawsuit against Representative Greene will be on Friday April 8th.
Free Speech For People also challenged North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn eligibility to run for re-election earlier this year, and Cawthorn retained the same attorney as Representative Greene, had a federal hearing, and the challenge was dismissed.
Fein said this time he believes it will be different, and has appealed the decision regarding Representative Cawthorn.