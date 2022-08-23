Tennessee third graders who fail the TNReady reading test could be held back. The law passed last year, but took effect at the beginning of classes this year.
Students can go to summer reading camp or get tutoring as a way to get to fourth grade.
The idea is to help improve the reading level for third graders as the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program test results show around 30% "met" or "exceeded" expectations.
"It's scary to think that first off a test that my child may or may not test well even if they are literate," said Angela Favaloro. She is the mother of a third grader who goes to a Hamilton County School. She is also a part of the advocacy group "Moms for Social Justice."
"It's discouraging and messing with the emotional state of our kids. It is what leads them where they are going to go," she said.
Rachel Kirschenheiter is also a mom in the area and thinks the law is a great idea.
"Nobody wants their kids to be held back, nobody wants that-but at the same time if that extra year is going to help your child why would you not want them to repeat a grade?" she asked.
She has a third grader too and said she has spent time teaching them to read outside of class.
"Reading and comprehension-there are standards and I do not think it is fair to teachers when they are having to work with kids that are not caught up," she said.
A nonprofit education advocacy group, the Education Trust, shows minority groups such as students of color, with disabilities, and low income could be impacted the most.
"Kids who don't have parents that are advocating for them that may not have the ability to support their learning in the summers, after school are somehow going to be penalized for circumstances beyond their control," said the State Director of the Education Trust Tennessee, Gini Pupo-Walker.
She added that the classrooms might be overcrowded since a large amount might be held back.
She also said the pandemic has impacted growth and people should be more understanding.
"These were children in kindergarten in the pandemic sent home in March, spent first grade, second grade in a pandemic setting and here we are penalizing (them)," said Pupo-Walker.
The stakes are high as third grade is considered crucial in a student's education.
"If the kids are allowed to a free summer program before going to fourth grade then that's great," said Kirschenheiter.
"That breaks my heart. Does that not break your heart?" asked Favaloro.
The law states that the student who scored low on reading can't be held back more than once.