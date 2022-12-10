UPDATE: This year's annual Share Your Christmas Food Drive totals are in!
Since November, it has raised $258,100 – that’s 774,300 meals.
On Friday, the food drive raised $144,958 – that’s 424,874 meals. The food drive also collected 22,030 pounds of food.
This total far exceeded last year's total and phones continued to ring well after 9 p.m.
This total will not be the final amount raised this year. Donations are still accepted online and in stores until December 31st.
The final amount of donations collected will be released after this time.
PREVIOUS STORY:
Thank you for making our 38 annual Share Your Christmas Food Drive a success! For those of you who dropped by any of our three location to others who called in or sent texted, we couldn't have done it without you.
Even Santa was proud; the jolly elf, himself, stopped by the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, at one point.
"I mean today has been fabulous, it's been wonderful to be back together, back in person, to be live here in our main facility, and in Dalton and in Cleveland," said Melissa Blevins, CEO of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.
Melissa Blevins says after dialing back the food drive the past couple of years because of the pandemic, their volunteers have been eager to have a restriction free event.
"They've been unloading cars today, people have been bringing food drives back in, and it has just been an extraordinary day," said Blevins.
Blevins admits the Share Your Christmas Food Drive does not look as large has it has in the past. But even without a choir to sing carols in person, the Christmas cheer and energy are back. And so are the countless residents looking to give back to their community.
"Every single year we go and we buy food to donate because we believe everybody needs a meal on Christmas and it's our pleasure to give back," said one donor, Abbey Cahill.
Blevins tells us they have a very bold goal this year to reach $250,000 in donations by the end of the Share Your Christmas Food Drive on December 31st.
"We're about $180,000 on our way, because of our wonderful community. It's really about community helping community," said Blevins.
Blevins says many of the people dropping off donations and calling in to financially contribute are actually people who have been helped by the food bank in the past.
"Sometimes we didn't have a lot of help, and it warms my heart and feels really good to be able to do this," said Cahill.
The CEO says they still have a lot of work to do to make sure everyone in Chattanooga has a Merry Christmas.
"Canned vegetables, canned soups, pastas, macaroni and cheese, just think of the things that families need this time of year, the staple items those are really what we need," said Blevins.
If you haven't made a contribution, but you want to, there are still a few weeks do so.
You can drop off food or make financial donations at select Food City locations and also at participating Walmarts throughout December.
"Even if its just one can, everything helps, every item helps, everyone deserves a meal on Christmas," said Cahill.