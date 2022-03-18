You can submit future events using a form here.
Hamilton County
- Raptor Reflection | Saturday, March 19 | 9 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join us to get up-close-and-personal with our birds of prey! Come meet our hawks and owls for a closer look at these majestic animals @ Reflection Riding | $0-$5
- Vulture Adventure | Saturday, March 19 | 11 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our Director of Avian Conservation, Taylor Berry, and our Black Vulture, Vlad, for a fun walk around the ponds at Reflection Riding! Throughout the walk, you will learn all kinds of cool and creepy facts, such as how a vulture cools itself on a hot sunny day and their unusual diet @ Reflection Riding | $15-20
- Meet our Animal Ambassadors | Friday, March 18 | 1:30 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our expert Wildlife Conservation staff to meet one of our animal ambassadors, face-to-face! These free programs happen every Friday afternoon at 1:30 @ Reflection Riding | FREE
- Wild About Wildflowers | Saturday, March 19 | 1 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Spring has sprung and Reflection Riding is home to several species of ephemeral wildflowers. We’ll scour the property and hunt down these short-lived beauties while they're blooming! @ Reflection Riding | $15-$20
- Learn to Skateboard | Saturday, March 19 | 9:30 a.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Join Outdoor Chattanooga and local skateboard experts for a FREE 90-minute class that will introduce you to the wonderful world of skateboarding! Experienced instructors will teach foundational skills such as body and foot positioning, balancing, pushing, turning, and tic tacking, plus how to fall safely, skate park etiquette, and basic equipment care @ Chatt Town Skate Park | FREE
- Randy Houser | Saturday, March 19 | 8 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | Shawn Randolph Houser is an American country music singer and songwriter. Signed to Universal South Records in 2008, he charted the single "Anything Goes" @ Tivoli Theatre | $39-$59
- PJ Morton | Sunday, March 20 | 8 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | PJ Morton is a Grammy award-winning musician, singer, songwriter and record producer. Since 2010, he has been the keyboardist for the pop rock band Maroon 5 and sharing his talents with world! Over the years the New Orleans native has released soulful solo records as well as collaborated with legends like Stevie Wonder, Solange, Fred Hammond, Lil Wayne & more! @ The Walker Theatre | $30-$50
- The Other Brothers | Sunday, March 20 | 6 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | The Fabulous Furry Fabricators of Grateful Soul, Folk-N-Weirdgrass Return! Every other Sunday, The Other Brothers will take the stage at 6PM @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company | FREE
- Pickup for a Pint | Saturday, March 19 | 9 a.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | Join us for our 3rd Pickup for a Pint event to Keep TN Beautiful! We will meet at the brewery and head to Suck Creek to clean up where we left off cleaning up lower area where it connects to the river. Those who participate will earn a free pint if they are 21+. All ages are welcome to join though @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company | FREE
- Hunter Underground / Above Ground 2022 | Friday, March 18 | 8 p.m. | Hunter Museum of American Art | A chic cocktail party and silent auction aimed at introducing collectors and art supporters to the museum, Hunter Underground is planned and the art for the auction is selected by the museum’s Avant-art Committee, chaired this year by Casey Yoshida. Usually held in the basement of the museum, this year's event has been flipped on its head: Hunter Underground/Above Ground will be conducted in the museum lobby to provide a more spacious experience and otherworldly ambience @ Hunter Museum of American Art | $100
- Drivin N Cryin | Friday, March 18 | 7 p.m. | Songbirds | Celebrating their 35th Anniversary together, Atlanta-based folk rock act, Drivin N Cryin, have spent most of their career on tour. In October 1985 Drivin N Cryin played their first show at Atlanta’s famed 688 Club. The band quickly gained attention for their blistering live shows, and amassed a rabid fanbase in the fertile soil of the late-1980s Southeast music scene @ Songbirds | $25
- Bryan Kellen | Friday March 18-Saturday, March 19 | 7:30 p.m., 9:45 p.m. | The Comedy Catch | Bryan explodes onto the stage with physical antics that leave the audience laughing so hard they can barely catch their breath, and they can’t begin to understand how he can catch his. He has appeared on Comedy Central, CNN, The WB, and believe it or not, was even featured on The Weather Channel @ The Comedy Catch | $17-$19
- Seed and Plant Swap | Saturday, March 19 | 1 p.m. | Urban Horticulture Supply | Have veggie seeds or plants you want to trade with other gardeners? Join us on the back patio for a casual event of mingling and speaking with fellow gardeners. We will have tables and tents set up for comfort and ease of use. All collections welcome. All level of gardeners welcome! @ Urban Horticulture Supply | FREE
- Mushroom Cultivation 102 | Saturday, March 19 | 1:30 p.m. | Crabtree Farms | Mushroom Cultivation 102 will go into detail on exactly how to grow mushrooms in a variety of different settings. We’ll cover how to grow mushrooms from spent agricultural wastes like corn, straw, hay, manure, as well as sawdust, logs, wood chips, and more. We’ll talk about some equipment that makes cultivation easier and more efficient as well as low tech methods that can be done almost anywhere in the world @ Crabtree Farms | $30
- 2022 Father Daughter Dance | Saturday, March 19 | 5:30 p.m. | YMCA Camp Ocoee | A magical experience for you and your little princess. Join us at the beautiful Church on Main in downtown Chattanooga for an evening to remember that includes dancing, dinner, dessert, gifts for the girls, and a digital photo to remember the special event @ Church on Main | SALES CLOSED
- Moonlight Roller Yoga for Skaters | Saturday, March 19 | 11 a.m. | Moonlight Roller | If you have ever put on your skates for the first time after not skating for a while, you know it feels like you’re waking up muscles that we don’t pay attention to everyday! This 45 minute workshop focuses on strengthening our bodies so we are ready for those long Spring skate seshes! @ 703 Cherry Street, Chattanooga, TN | $10
- International Food Pop-Up | Saturday, March 19 | 11 a.m. | Culture Chatt | Come ready to eat around the globe! Foods available to purchase will come from Venezuela to Sudan to Iraq and more! @ Studio 34 Chatt
- Steel Panther w/ Any Given Sin | Sunday, March 20 | 8 p.m. | The Signal | For the uninitiated, Steel Panther was formed in 2000. Hailing from Los Angeles, the epicenter for rock n’ roll in all its debauchery and glamour, Steel Panther has established themselves as the world’s premier party band, melding hard rock virtuosity with parody and criminally good looks. Multiple elements converge to strengthen every bond. Four distinct personalities sharpen Any Given Sin’s edge. The Maryland quartet—Victor Ritchie [vocals], Mike Conner [guitar], Rich Stevenson [bass], and Mike Showalter [drums]—infuse metal, hard rock, and alternative into a dark, dynamic, and deep signature style of their own @ The Signal | $27.50
- SHE BOP Clothing Swap & Vintage Pop-Up | Sunday, March 20 | 11 a.m. |Moxy Chattanooga Downtown | SHE BOP is a two part community + sustainability event that is free to the public. Clothing Swap - Clean out your closets and bring 3 or more items of clothing that you no longer want. Pop-Up - Shop from a curated selection of Vintage vendors PLUS Artists and Makers. 30 vendors will be set up for YOU! MOXY will be serving up delicious cocktails and will be offering SUNDAY FUNDAY DRINK SPECIALS! @ Moxy Chattanooga Downtown
Catoosa County
- 9 to 5: The Musical | Friday, March 18-Sunday, March 20 | 7:30 p.m. | The Colonnade 9 to 5: The Musical is a 2008 musical based on the 1980 film of the same name, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. It features a book by Patricia Resnick, based on the screenplay by Resnick and Colin Higgins @ The Colonnade | $13-$17
- Junior Jam | Friday, March 18-Sunday, March 20 | Depends on day Brainerd Motorsports Park Just a few more days left to pre-enter for the Junior Jam at Brainerd Motorsports Park, March 18-20, 2022 @ Brainerd Motorsports Park | Depends on day
- Royal Princess Party | Saturday, March 19 | 10:30 a.m. | Magic Lamp Entertainment | The most affordable princess event we have ever had. Meet ALL the princesses, watch performances, get pictures, and create a lasting memory for only $35/adults and $40/kids! @ The Colonnade | $35-$40
- 24th Annual GraduRUN 5K & 1 Mile Walk for Communities In Schools of Catoosa County | Saturday, March 19-Sunday, March 20 | 8 a.m. | Chattanooga Track Club | The 24th Annual GraduRUN 5K and 1 Mile Fun walk for Communities In Schools of Catoosa County takes place in beautiful Ringgold, GA. The starting line begins on the outskirts of Downtown Ringgold, but as you start to race you travel by our beautiful creek and greenspaces, then into the heart of downtown Ringgold, next make a turn by the Catoosa County Board of Education, travel by our Little General Park , and up Robin Rd. to the finish line. The course traveld is realtively flat @ 5102 Alabama Hwy, Ringgold, GA | $20-$30
- Shamrock 100 | Saturday, March 19 | 1 p.m. | Boyd's Speedway | Join us for an exciting weekend of Racing March 18th and March 19th! It's the Annual SHAMROCK 100 and you don't want to miss it! It will be a Front Wheel Drive invasion as we welcome in SCDRA for the 1st time to Boyd's Speedway for a $5,000 to Win FWD Race @ Boyd's Speedway | $5-$50
Bradley County
- Guest Artist Series: Anime | Saturday, March 19 | 11 a.m. | Museum Center of 5ive Points | Join Beth Hetzel from Hetzel Art Studio to learn all about how to draw your favorite anime characters! Tickets are $20 for members and non-members. Class is limited to 12 students and for ages 9 and up @ Museum Center of 5ive Points | $20
- Fly-In/Drive-In Breakfast | Saturday, March 19 | 8 a.m. | Cleveland-Bradley Chamber of Commerce | Monthly Fly-In/Drive-In breakfast, presented by the Cleveland Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, is held the third Saturday of each month, rain or shine @ Cleveland Regional Jetport | $5
- Spring Hike | Saturday, March 19 | 1 p.m. | Red Clay State Historic Park | Join us for a tour of the Red Clay Council Grounds. The hike is 0.3 miles and will take approximately 45-60 minutes. Please bring comfortable shoes, water, and weather appropriate clothing @ Red Clay State Historic Park | Donations welcome
McMinn County
- Pottery | Saturday, March 19 | 11 a.m. | Tennessee Overhill | Come learn about pottery with Andy Phipps @ McMinn Living Heritage Museum | Donations welcome
Polk County
- Spring Hike Along the Ocoee | Saturday, March 19 | 1 p.m. | Tennessee Overhill | At last, our Spring Hike will be along the historical and scenic Ocoee River! We are going to hike the beautiful Rhododendron Trail. This is your chance to see one of Polk County’s most beloved rivers and learn all about what makes this river so special. This is your chance to partake in one of our signature hikes with Ranger Jeremy. This year we will meet at the Driving Bridge/Bathroom Area. This area is located in the western portion of the parking lot, about .2 miles west from the Whitewater Center. Then we will trek all the way down to the Thunder Rock Recreation Area and then all the way back up to where we started (approx. 3.3 miles total) @ Whitewater Center Driving Bridge | Donations welcome
- Spring Splash Polar Bear Dip | Sunday, March 20 | 1 p.m. | Tennessee Overhill | Consider yourself cordially invited to an unlimited amount of smiles and laughter at this polar bear dip. Come partner with us as we further raise funds to build an outdoor classroom. We will meet at our Gee Creek Boat Ramp that is within our campground. Then together as a group, we will march forward into the icy waters of Tennessee’s first scenic river and dunk ourselves for the fun of it. Prizes will be given to the oldest and youngest competitors @ Hiwassee/Ocoee State Park | Donations welcome
Marion County
- Wild Game Dinner | Saturday, March 19 | 3 p.m. | Victory Baptist Church | Join us for food, games, and amazing prizes! @ Victory Baptist Church | FREE
Grundy County
- Bluegrass Underground PBS Taping | Friday, March 18-Sunday, March 20 | 7 p.m. | The Caverns | Three-day event at The Caverns The Caverns | $60-$75
Bledsoe County
- PetVet at Tractor Supply Company | Saturday, March 19 | 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. | PetVet Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted @ Tractor Supply Company | FREE
Dade County
- Wesley Earwood | Friday, March 18 | 7 p.m. | Cherokee Brewing + Pizza Company | Come enjoy brews, pizza, and live music! Cherokee Brewing + Pizza Company
Walker County
- Shamrock City | Saturday, March 12-Sunday, March 13 | 8:30 a.m | Rock City | Looking for the luck of the Irish? Visit Rock City’s 14th annual Irish celebration and festival—Shamrock City! This premiere St. Patrick’s Day event features Irish food, specialty beer, pop-up Irish dancing performances, and fun for the whole family! @ Rock City | $15-$25
- Melted Bead Suncatcher | Saturday, March 19 | 11 a.m. | Rossville Public Library | Have fun learning something new at the library! This month learn the technique to make a Melted Bead Suncatcher and then you will be able to make more at home for yourself or to give as gifts! All supplies for your first suncatcher are free and provided. Suggested ages 5-adult. Children should be accompanied by an adult. Two different dates are available, chose the one that works best for your schedule! @ Rossville Public Library
Whitfield County
- March Madness Basketball Tournament 2022 | Friday, March 18-Sunday, March 20 | 7 a.m. | Rhea County Community Center | Register your team today! Ages 18 and up @ Rhea County Community Center | $200/team
- St. Patrick's Day Party and Cruise-In | Saturday, March 19 | 1 p.m. | Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson | Join us on Saturday, March 19th for our St. Patrick's Day Party and Cruise-In! Mountain Creek HOG Chili Cook-Off, Live music by Blind Skeleton, Sweet Temptations Cotton Candy and Sweet Drinks, Giveaways and More! All Vehicles Welcome! Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson | $5
- Heated Yoga | Saturday, March 19 | 10:35 a.m. | Bradley Wellness Center | This is a class designed to step up your yoga experience. In this traditional hot yoga poses are combined with an energizing flow to give you a challenging and invigorating workout @ Bradley Wellness Center
- GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group | Sunday, March 20 | 1 p.m. | ChristChurch Presbyterian | Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at cdc.gov/coronavirus; AARP has additional resources at aarp.org/coronavirus @ ChristChurch Presbyterian
- Lucky Diamond Classic | Saturday, March 19 | Heritage Park | Three-game guarantee with prizes for winning teams Heritage Park @ $50-$210
- Fire Tower Self-Guided Tour | Saturday, March 19 | 1 p.m. | Fort Mountain State Park | Come check out the inside of the CCC built Fire Tower. This will be a self-guided tour, however a ranger will be available for questions and to help guests entering the tower @ Fort Mountain State Park | $5
Rhea County
- Zac Chastain | Saturday, March 19 | 6 p.m. | Jacob Myers Restaurant on the River | Zac Chastain and the Cosmic Strangers return to Jacob Myers on the river! Outdoor show begins at 6pm! @ Jacob Myers Restaurant on the River
Monroe County
- Spring Hike: A Look at the Snail Darter | Saturday, March 19 | 11 a.m. | Tennessee Overhill | The snail darter is a small fish that is part of the perch family and was listed as an endangered species. For a small fish, it certainly made a big splash in the 1970’s. The snail darter was one attempt to stop the construction of Tellico Dam, and went so far as to land in the Supreme Court. Learn about the Tellico Project and the attempts to stop it, the lasting effects, and what became of the snail darter @ Fort Loudon | Donations welcome