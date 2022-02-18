Have an event you want listed? Submit it here.
Hamilton County
- Bobby Stone Film Series: King Richard | Saturday, Feb 19th | 3 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | Armed with a clear vision and a brazen, 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his two daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Training on tennis courts in Compton, Calif., Richard shapes the girls' unyielding commitment and keen intuition. Together, the Williams family defies seemingly insurmountable odds and the prevailing expectations laid before them @ Tivoli Theatre | $12
- Bobby Stone Film Series: Dune | Saturday, Feb 19th | 7 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence, only those who can conquer their own fear will survive @ Tivoli Theatre | $12
- Punch Brothers | Saturday, Feb 19th | 8 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | Punch Brothers is an American band consisting of Chris Thile, Gabe Witcher, Noam Pikelny, Chris Eldridge, and Paul Kowert. Their style has been described as "bluegrass instrumentation and spontaneity in the structures of modern classical" as well as "American country-classical chamber music"@ Walker Theatre | $40-$55
- Bobby Stone Film Series: Aladdin | Sunday, Feb 20th | 2 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | Aladdin is a lovable street urchin who meets Princess Jasmine, the beautiful daughter of the sultan of Agrabah. While visiting her exotic palace, Aladdin stumbles upon a magic oil lamp that unleashes a powerful, wisecracking, larger-than-life genie. As Aladdin and the genie start to become friends, they must soon embark on a dangerous mission to stop the evil sorcerer, Jafar, from overthrowing young Jasmine's kingdom. Tivoli Theatre | $12
- Bobby Stone Film Series: In The Heat of the Night | Sunday, Feb 20th | 6 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | African-American Philadelphia police detective Virgil Tibbs (Sidney Poitier) is arrested on suspicion of murder by Bill Gillespie (Rod Steiger), the racist police chief of tiny Sparta, Mississippi. After Tibbs proves not only his own innocence but that of another man, he joins forces with Gillespie to track down the real killer. Tivoli Theatre | $12
- The Beatles: Get Back - the Roofttop Concert | Friday, Feb 18th-Sunday, Feb 20th | Dependant on day | Tennessee Riverfront Aquarium IMAX Theater Grab front row seats for a special one-hour IMAX presentation of one of the most iconic performances in history. On January 30th, 1969, John, Paul, George, and Ringo went up to the roof of their Apple Corps Savile Row studios in London as crowds gathered in the streets below. The band performed songs that eventually became part of the “Let It Be” album for 42 minutes before the show was shut down by the police @ Tennessee River Aquarium | $15-20
- Raptor Reflection | Saturday, Feb 19th 9 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join us to get up-close-and-personal with our birds of prey! Come meet our hawks and owls for a closer look at these majestic animals @ Reflection Riding | $0-$5
- Vulture Adventure | Saturday, Feb 19th | 11 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our Director of Avian Conservation, Taylor Berry, and our Black Vulture, Vlad, for a fun walk around the ponds at Reflection Riding! Throughout the walk, you will learn all kinds of cool and creepy facts, such as how a vulture cools itself on a hot sunny day and their unusual diet @ Reflection Riding | $15-20
- Kayak Tour/Lost Town of Old Harrison| Saturday, Feb 19th | 9 a.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | View remnants and ruins of the town of Old Harrison by kayak, which was lost when submerged from the creation of Chickamauga Dam in 1940. Our guided and fully equipped tour leads paddlers by the old building foundations, roads, and guardrails that have been trapped in time under the water and viewable at winter pool lake levels in Harrison | SOLD OUT
- Carpetbagger's Comedy Night at Bode Chattanooga | Friday, Feb 18th | 9 p.m. | Team Comedy NYC comics from Netflix, Comedy Central, Fallon, SiriusXM, BuzzFeed & NPR join Southeast favorites. Limited seating @ Bode Chattanooga | $10
- Dale Jones | Friday, Feb 18th-Sunday, Feb 20th | Dependant on day | The Comedy Catch | Dale's machine gun style delivery and animated facials combined with quick improvisations and non-stop physical comedy has led to TV appearances on Fox, The Comedy Network in Canada, and he made it to the final 18 on NBC's Last Comic Standing. He also recently won the prestigious Antelope Valley Comedy Festival. Dale has become a favorite here at The Comedy Catch and you don't want to miss this high energy show! @ The Comedy Catch | $20-25
- Con Nooga 2022 | Friday, Feb 18th-Sunday, Feb 20th | Dependant on day Con Nooga 2021 has not been the year for Cons but our staff and team are firing on all cylinders as we ramp up for the biggest Con Nooga ever in 2022!! JOIN US FEBRUARY 18th - 20th 2022 as we take over the entire CHATTANOOGA CONVENTION CENTER! @ Chattanooga Convention Center |$10-$60
- Nathan Owens Comedy | Friday, Feb 18th | 8:30 p.m. | Nathans Owen Comedy Nathan Owens is a stand up comedian from Atlanta and has traveled throughout the southeast spreading his own brand of awkward funny. Proud to be born in West Virginia and raised in Georgia Nathan brings his own stories and unique observations to the stage @ JJ's Bohemia | $10
- Over Easy EP Release Party | Saturday, Feb 19th | 8 p.m. | Songbirds | The band officially formed in 2016, but some of the members have been together since birth. Brothers Adam and Austin Stone team up to deliver powerful melodies on lead guitar/vox and saxophone, respectively @ Songbirds | $10
- Departure - The Journey Tribute Band | Saturday, Feb 19th | 8 p.m. | The Signal | After 13 years together, DEPARTURE has become the most respected Journey tribute band in the nation. DEPARTURE replicates the look, sound and feel of the original 80’s rock super group @ The Signal | $20
- Beginner Smartphone Photography - IN-PERSON CLASS | Saturday, Feb 19th | 1 p.m. | The Chattery While these help, in this beginning smartphone photography class we will focus on composition, or "What's in your shot". Why did you take that shot? What story are you trying to tell? Is there more than one way to shoot that? The Chattery | $25
- Chattanooga Lookouts Hiring Fair | Saturday, Feb 19th | 10 a.m. | Chattanooga Lookouts Want to join the most fun team in town? Apply online today or join us for our Gameday Staff Hiring Fair on Saturday, Feb 19. We're hiring for Food & Beverage Staff, Ticket Takers, Grounds Crew, Production, Promotions and more! AT&T Field | FREE
- Benefits of Keeping Bees in Your Garden | Saturday, Feb 19th | 10 a.m. | Master Gardeners of Hamilton County Tennessee Don’t miss our 3rd Saturday Zoom class February 19 at 10 am! Master Beekeeper and Master Gardener Kendra Ware (right) will share beekeeping basics and benefits she has seen in her garden since she started keeping bees. She’ll discuss bee basics, including identifying different types of bees, the makeup of a honeybee colony and how honeybees are part of our food supply chain. She’ll address the sweetest subject of all—how bees produce honey. VIRTUAL | FREE
- Mind, Body, and Soul: Women Raising Women | Saturday, Feb 19th | 9 a.m. | Reach One Teach One | The seminar’s goal is to change the stigma surrounding mental health generationally. The free conference will feature various mental and physical health vendors @ Orchard Knob Middle School | FREE
- Burlaep Birthday Boogie | Saturday, Feb 19th | 7 p.m. | Burlaep Print and Press | Get ready to boogie because on Saturday, Feburary 19th we're teaming up again with our good pals, The Southeastern Climbers Coalition and SORBA to throw the raddest birthday bash around! We'll have the dj stylings from Good Noise Collective, so get ready to get down on the dance floor. Tickets are $10 at the door and we'll be boogying from 8 until 11 @ Burlaep Print and Press | FREE
- Umphrey's McGee | Sunday, Feb 20th | 8 p.m. | The Signal | After releasing their eighth studio album, Similar Skin, the first for their own indie label, Nothing Too Fancy (N2F) Music (distributed by RED), the group continue to push the envelope and test the limits. Their brand-new studio album, The London Session, was a dream come true for the members having been recorded at the legendary Studio Two at historic Abbey Road @ The Signal | $35
- 2022 Chatter Bowl Sunday, Feb 20th 3 p.m. Signal Centers A friendly bowling competition to support Chatter Camp for non-verbal children, pre-registration is required by Feb. 14 — all ages and abilities welcome. Sparetime Entertainment https://friendsofspecialchildren.org/ $25
Catoosa County
- Honk! Jr. | Friday, Feb 18th-Sunday, Feb 20th | Dependant on day The Colonnade Come enjoy a musical that is loosley based on 'The Ugly Duckling.' The Colonnade | $11-15
- Free Heart Health Assessments | Friday, Feb 18th | 9 a.m. | Hamilton Health Join Hamilton Medical Center for the following Heart Health assessments including cholesterol, glucose, and blood pressure checks. Plus, register to win a Heart Health Basket! @ Catoosa County Senior Center | FREE
Bradley County
- Fly-In/Drive-In Breakfast | Saturday, Feb 19th | 8 a.m. | Cleveland Squadroon of the Civil Air Patrol Monthly Fly-In/Drive-In breakfast, presented by the Cleveland Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, is held the third Saturday of each month, rain or shine. Cleveland Regional JetPort | $5
- DAR Genealogy Workshop | Saturday, Feb 19th| 10 a.m. | Museum Center at 5ive Points | Learn what you need to document your revolutionary ancestor’s line for today’s DAR and where to find it. Bring your laptop and family tree information! We will help you organize documents and prepare paperwork @ Museum Center at 5ive Points | $25
- Grape Escape | Sunday, Feb 20th | 5:30 p.m. | Museum Center at 5ive Points Join the Museum Center at 5ive Points for Grape Escape on February 20, 2022 at Cafe Roma at 5:30 p.m. This special evening features a 4 course prefixed meal from Cafe Roma with wine pairings and silent auction. Tickets have sold out for this event since 2005, so don’t delay! Get your tickets today! Bon Salute! @ Museum Center at 5ive Points | SOLD OUT
Walker County
- Foretold Ministries | Sunday, Feb 20th | 10 a.m. | Rossville Church of God of Prophecy Our goal as a ministry is to use our music to reach out to the lost and hurting world. Rossville Church of God of Prophecy
McMinn County
- Ladies Night Out | Friday, Feb 18th | 6:30 p.m. | Redemption to the Nations Ladies join us for a night of Conversation and Chocolate! This will be a time to connect with each other and with God. There will be appetizers, giveaways, and your heart left full from a time spent together @ Redemption to the Nations Church | FREE, registration required
- Austin and Leb | Saturday, Feb 19th | 6 p.m. | Austin and Leb The main purpose of Austin and LeB Presents is to use clean comedy with a gospel message in it to bring joy to a world full of depression and doubt @ United Faith Center
- Basic Computer Classes for the Public | Saturday, Feb 19th | 10 a.m. | The Bridge of McMinn | Please feel free to call us at (423) 252-0356 or email us at thebridge.mcminn@gmail.com if you have any further questions about the Basic Computer classes that will be available next month in Dataology @ The Bridge at McMinn
Polk County
- Book Sale | Saturday, Feb 19th | 11 a.m. | West Polk Public Library | This event will be happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m @ West Polk Public Library
- Pet Food Giveaway | Saturday, Feb 19th | 9 a.m. | February 19 from 9 am until food is gone. Location is next to the open area beside Simply Bank in Benton, TN. Beside Simply Bank in Benton, TN | FREE
- Grand Opening: Hiwassee River Country Cafe and Market | Saturday, Feb 19th | 12 p.m. | Hiwassee River County Cafe and Market @ Formerly Hiwassee Fodo Mart and Corner Market 8758 Hwy 411 | FREE
Grundy County
- The Flaming Lips: 2 night New Year's Underground Celebration | Saturday, Feb 19th-Sunday, Feb 20th | 9 p.m. | The Caverns Ring in 2022 in a timeless magical cave in Pelham, Tennessee with The Flaming Lips with Heartless Bastards on February 19th and February 20th. Inside The Caverns—a jaw-dropping concert hall located deep underground—you'll revel in the prehistoric venue’s natural acoustics and otherworldly beauty while enveloped in the musical landscape of The Flaming Lips. The Caverns | $100-$617
Dade County
- Nurturing from the Start | Saturday, Feb 19th | 10:30 a.m. | Dade County Public Library | Being involved with your children's learning while working to support your family can be hard. But you don't have to do it alone. Dade Countty Public Library | FREE