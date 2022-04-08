Submit your weekend event here.
Hamilton County
- Mission: Impawssible | Friday, April 8th-Saturday, April 9th | Humane Educational Society | Humane Educational Society has so many dogs! Our dog kennels are full so we are waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs this Friday and Saturday. Apply to adopt or foster online to clear out the kennels and give these deserving dogs a forever home or a home in which they can thrive until they're adopted. Adoptions include spay/neuter, rabies vaccine, DAPPv and bordetella vaccines, and microchip. @ Humane Educational Society | FREE
- Raptor Reflection | Saturday, April 9 | 9 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join us to get up-close-and-personal with our birds of prey! Come meet our hawks and owls for a closer look at these majestic animals @ Reflection Riding | $0-$5
- Vulture Adventure | Saturday, April 9 | 11 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our Director of Avian Conservation, Taylor Berry, and our Black Vulture, Vlad, for a fun walk around the ponds at Reflection Riding! Throughout the walk, you will learn all kinds of cool and creepy facts, such as how a vulture cools itself on a hot sunny day and their unusual diet. @ Reflection Riding | $15-20
- Meet our Animal Ambassadors | Friday, April 8 | 1:30 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our expert Wildlife Conservation staff to meet one of our animal ambassadors, face-to-face! These free programs happen every Friday afternoon at 1:30 @ Reflection Riding | FREE
- Arboretum Walk | Saturday, April 9 | 9 a.m. | Reflection Riding Join our expert Land Conservation staff on April 9th or June 18th as we take a closer look at trees in our Arboretum Collection. We will dive into their distinguishing characteristics, ecology, and their use in the urban landscape. It will be a lot of fun! @ Reflection Riding | $5-$10
- What's That Thing? | Saturday, April 9 | 1 p.m. | Reflection Riding Have you ever come across something in nature and wondered what it was? Well, this program is for you! In preparation for the 2022 City Nature Challenge, we want to get you familiar with the iNaturalist app, get comfortable using it, and encourage you to participate in this global identification challenge @ Reflection Riding | FREE
- Intro to Mountain Biking Level 1 | Friday, April 8th | 6 p.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga Outdoor Chattanooga offers the Introduction to Mountain Biking: Level 1 course designed for the novice or beginning rider who is looking to learn the fundamental skills for riding trails in a controlled setting. This is a 2 hour course which utilizes an open field with small features to prepare you for riding on single track trails @ Outdoor Chattanooga | $10
- NPS Kayak Tour: Jacob Cummings and the Paddle to Freedom | Saturday, April 9th | 9 a.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Join Outdoor Chattanooga and Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park Rangers for a FREE 3-hour, guided and equipped historical kayak tour on the Tennessee River to experience the story of Jacob Cummings. Directions provided after RSVP
- Learn to Skateboard | Saturday, April 9th | 9:30 a.m | Outdoor Chattanooga | Join Outdoor Chattanooga and local skateboard experts for a FREE 90-minute class that will introduce you to the wonderful world of skateboarding! Experienced instructors will teach foundational skills such as body and foot positioning, balancing, pushing, turning, and tic tacking, plus how to fall safely, skate park etiquette, and basic equipment care @ Chatt Town Skate Park | FREE
- Lewis Black: Off The Rails | Friday, April 8th | 8 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre Known as the King of Rant, LEWIS BLACK uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and animated finger-pointing to skewer anything and anyone that gets under his skin. His comedic brilliance lies in his ability to make people laugh at the absurdities of life, with topics that include current events, social media, politics and anything else that exposes the hypocrisy and madness he sees in the world @ The Walker Theatre | $35-$75
- Jesse Cook | Saturday, April 9th | 8 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre A career spanning twenty five years has brought this Canadian guitarist multiple accolades including a coveted Acoustic Guitar Magazine Players Choice Silver Award, eleven Juno Award nominations (he won for 2001s Free Fall), a Gemini Award and, most impressively, ten platinum and gold studio albums @ The Walker Theatre | $30-$45
- Henry Rollins: Good To See You 2022 | Sunday, April 10th | 7:30 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | In describing Henry Rollins, the tendency is to try to squeeze as many labels as possible into a single sentence. Rollins is many things, says The Washington Post, diatribist, confessor, provocateur, humorist, even motivational speaker. his is an enthusiastic and engaging chatter @ The Walker Theatre | $27-$34
- Burlaep Spring Market | Saturday, April 9th | 10 a.m. | Burlaep Folks, this is a big'un... The first ever Burlaep Spring Market is coming in April! Join us for drinks, grub, loud music, and 15+ of Chattanooga's raddest vendors on Saturday, April 9th right here in the shop! We r stoked, see ya there @ Burlaep Print and Press | FREE
- Bread to Tap | Saturday, April 9th | 12 p.m. | The Naked River Brewing Company, green|spaces chattanooga, Tennessee Green Gov | We have teamed up with Get Food Smart TN and green|spaces to bring you this family-friendly event featuring local food, a statewide food drive, local resources, and of course... a specialty craft brew! @ 1791 Reggie White Blvd, Chattanooga, TN | FREE
- Big 9 Roots Festival | Saturday, April 9th | 2 p.m. | Big 9 Roots Festival | We are proud to present Sam Sims and Friends featuring Kipper Jones as our headlining act! Additional acts will be announced soon! Stay tuned here for more information! @ Bessie Smith Cultural Center | FREE
- Master Your Garden Expo | Saturday, April 9th-Sunday, April 10th | 10 a.m. | Master Gardeners of Hamilton County, Tennessee | Since 2013 the Hamilton County Master Gardeners have presented the “Master Your Garden” Expo at the Camp Jordan Arena. Focusing on gardening and the outdoors, the Expo brings together a wide-ranging array of exhibits, demonstrations, educational activities, and vendors of interest to experienced gardeners, gardening enthusiasts, and children @ Camp Jordan Arena | $10
- Introduction to Beekeeping | Saturday, April 9th | 10 a.m. | Crabtree Farms | This workshop will introduce you to the key concepts in beekeeping – basic bee biology, beekeeping equipment, honey extraction and the costs involved. We will have an observation hive, and we’ll extract some honey right out of the hive. Each participant will take home a sample of Crabtree Farms honey @ Crabtree Farms | SOLD OUT
- Tennessee's Dead | Saturday, April 9th | 8 p.m. | Songbirds | Tennessee's Dead bring the joyous sounds of The Grateful Dead to all fans of Jerry and Company. Pulling together the best musicians from the area, be ready for a full night of celebration and dancing. @ Songbirds | $15
- The Steel Woods | Saturday, April 9th | 6:30 p.m. | The Signal | The band, comprised of Wes Bayliss (guitar and vocals), Johnny Stanton (bassist), Isaac Senty (drums) and Tyler Powers (guitar), will perform fan favorites and songs from their three studio albums. All of their albums are self-produced and released on their own label, Woods Music @ The Signal | $20-$40
- 4 Bridges Arts Festival | Saturday, April 9th-Sunday, April 10th | 10 a.m. | AVA | The highly-anticipated, 4BAF is a juried art show that attracts visual artists from across the country was ranked in the top 20 fine art festivals in country. The festival showcases the distinctive talents of 140 artists and offer $20,000+ in cash awards @ First Horizon Pavillion | $5
- Money School | Saturday, April 9th | 9 a.m. | Money School | Everything you need to know about money @ Brainerd High School | FREE
- UTC Symphony Concert: Two American Icons | Sunday, April 10th | 3 p.m. | UTC | This concert is a tribute to musical icons Florence Price and John Williams @ Chattanooga State Humanities Auditorium | FREE
- Sunday Studio Drop-In Art Making: Beyond The Frame | Sunday, April 10th | 2 p.m. | Hunter Museum of American Art | Drop in art experiences for kids and families, making your own work inspired by works of art in the current special exhibit Beyond the Frame @ Hunter Museum of American Art | FREE
Catoosa County
- Beauty and the Beast | Friday, April 8th-Saturday, April 9th | 10 p.m. | The Colonnade | An arrogant prince is cursed to live as a terrifying beast until he finds true love. Strangely, his chance comes when he captures an unwary clockmaker, whose place is then taken by his bold and beautiful daughter Belle @ The Colonnade | $15
- Unlimited Great Outdoors Festival | Saturday, April 9th | 11 a.m. | Chattanooga Ducks Unlimited | It is nearing time for the annual Chattanooga DU Great Outdoors Festival with a huge array of activities, games, food and giveaways designed for kids of all ages. Thanks to our Title Sponsor, Chattanooga Sportsman's Warehouse, the first 300 kids, ages 17 and under, receive a free DU Green Wing or Varsity membership and tons of free goodies. Preregister at www.chattanoogadu.org @ Covey Creek Farm | FREE
- Easter Fun at the Park with Catoosa Baptist Tabernacle | Saturday, April 9th | 11:30 a.m. | Catoosa Baptist Tabernacle We will be serving lunch followed by play time and egg hunt @ McConnell Park | FREE
Bradley County
- Easter Egg Hunt & Photos w The Bunny | Saturday, April 9th | 11 a.m. | Valley Paws Boutique | Hippity Hop over to Valley Paws Boutique, take a picture of your pup(s)/family with the Easter Bunny and go on a dog egg hunt. $20 for a 15 time slot. This is sure to be the highlight of your weekend! Call 4234328445 to reserve your time slot! @ 5220 N Lee Hwy, Cleveland, TN | $20
- 2022 BaCON | Saturday, April 9th | 10 a.m. | BaCON Tennessee | Come join us as we celebrate our 4th annual BaCON on April 9, 2022!! We will have the best food vendors in the south creating unique bacon dishes as well as vendors, live music, activities, contests and an awesome kids zone with inflatables, face painters, trampoline jump, petting zoo and pony rides. Admission is $5 and free for kids 3 and under. TICKETS ARE ONLY AVAILABLE AT THE GATE! @ Tri-State Exhibition Center | $5
- Hot Slaw and Art, Y'all | Saturday, April 9th | 12 p.m. | Hot Slaw Festival | Hot slaw is a unique side dish or topping not familiar to many menus… UNLESS you are in Cleveland, Tennessee. The mustard, mayo, secret sauce concoction is famous and common around these parts, but that is apparently not the case elsewhere. Help us celebrate the community’s hot slaw heritage, April 9 in Downtown Cleveland, Noon – 9 p.m. The festival will stretch from the Courthouse Square, down First Street to First Street Square. #HotSlawFestival #ClevelandTN #VisitClevelandYall @ 1st St NW, Cleveland, TN | FREE
- Tuck Everlasting | Saturday, April 9th | 7:30 p.m. | Lee University Theatre Department | Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck’s unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life @ Dixon Center Auditorium | $10-$15
- Keg, Cork, and Barrel | Saturday, April 9th | 3 p.m. | Museum Center at 5ive Points | Keg, Cork, & Barrel is quickly approaching! Join us for an afternoon of tasting your favorite beer, wine, at spirits at the museum @ Museum Center at 5ive Points | $50-$100
- 2022 Bradley County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner | Saturday, April 9th | 6 p.m. | Bradley County Republican Party | 2022 Bradley County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner! All Sponsorships are sold out. To reserve a table, call 423-380-8202 @ Cleveland High School Commons | $25-$1,000
- Dallas Rogers Music | Sunday, April 10th | 10:30 a.m. | Bethel Baptist Tabernacle | In 2011 Dallas and Shelly wrote their first song, and it opened another door of ministry together. Now they write the majority of the songs that Dallas sings on stage. They are extremely blessed to be able to pen their love for God into words that can touch so many lives. Their prayer as a couple is to continue to spread the Gospel through song for many years to come @ Bethel Baptist Tabernacle
McMinn County
- Eggstravagant Easter Egg Hunt | Saturday, April 9th-Saturday, April 16th | 11 a.m. | Mayfield Park Farm | Join us at Mayfield Farm Park for our second annual Eggstravagant Easter Egg Hunt. We will have eggs all in the field for your family to come enjoy a Fun Easter Egg Hunt. The Easter Bunny will be available for Pictures. Take as many photos as you would like. We will have our most popular activities open for your family to enjoy. Our Concession stand and our Country Store will be open as well. We have 4 days for you to choose from @ Mayfield Farm Park
- Etowah Easter Egg Hunt 2022 | Saturday, April 9th | 11 a.m. | Etowah Easter Egg Hunt – Saturday, April 9 at the Etowah Depot (11am). Come down to the Depot to hunt for Easter Eggs and meet the Easter Bunny. 423-263-2228 Etowah Depot
- The Bad Shepherd Book Signing | Saturday, April 9th | 11 a.m. | McMinn County Heritage Museum | Come listen to Dr. Swanson’s interesting interview as he discusses what inspired him to write this book about Joe Shepherd. Books are available or bring your own @ McMinn County Heritage Museum | $5
Polk County
- Hiwassee Loop Excursion | Saturday, April 9th | 1:30 p.m. | Tennessee Railroad Valley Departs at 1:30pm from 9406 Hwy 411, Delano, TN. Fifty miles of breathtaking views, the 3 ½ hour train trip parallels the scenic Hiwassee River offering views of the lower gorge. At the Loop the tracks corkscrew over themselves as they climb Bald Mountain near Farner, TN. Tickets $30 to $93. 423-263-7840 or 800-397-5544 or www.tvrail.com @ 9406 Hwy 411, Delano, TN | $30
- Nike Hike on the Loop Trail | Friday, April 8th | 8 p.m. | Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park Join Seasonal Interpreter Mason for a night hike on our Loop Trail. We will meet at the park office for this program. Bring closed toe shoes, water, and a flashlight @ Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park
- Snakes of Tennessee | Saturday, April 9th | 11 a.m. | Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park | Come out and and join Seasonal Interpreter Mason at the campground bathhouse to learn about our snakes in Tennessee @ Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park
Grundy County
- Trails and Trilliums | Friday, April 8th-Sunday, April 10th | 6 p.m. | Tennessee Native Plant Society Plan now to attend the Friends’ 18th annual Trails & Trilliums, April 8-10 (COVID willing). This weekend-long naturalist rally will be headquartered at the DuBose Conference Center in Monteagle, with hikes and workshops taking place throughout South Cumberland State Park @ South Cumblerland State Park
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise in the Caverns with The Brook and the Bluff | Friday, April 8th-Saturday, April 9th | The Caverns Rainbow Kitten Surprise is an alternative rock indie band, featuring lead vocalist Ela Melo, Darrick "Bozzy" Keller, Ethan Goodpaster, Jess Haney, and Charlie Holt. The Brook & The Bluff is a Birmingham-born, Nashville-based band that has quickly become recognized by its evocative blend of vocal harmony, soulful air and groovitational pull @ The Caverns | $40-$305
Dade County
- Easter Egg Hunt Family Fun Day | Saturday, April 9th | 10:30 a.m. | Friends of Cloudland Canyon State Park The Friends of Cloudland Canyon State Park are hosting an Easter Egg Hunt and Family Fun Day. Activities will feature the egg hunt, bounce house, and slides, as well as the many great features to be found around the park. Come join us for a day of Family Fun! Easter baskets available while they last! @ Interpretive Center - Cloudland Canyon State Park
Walker County
- FLAME Festival 2022 | Thursday, April 7th-Sunday, April 10th | 12 p.m. | FLAME Festival and Flow Arts Institute FLAME Festival is the largest annual gathering of fire performers in the Southeast United States. We're thrilled to invite you to our 10th year anniversary in April 2022! During the day, we hold classes on a variety of props so everyone from new to veteran can learn and expand skills alongside like-minded artists @ Cherokee Farms | $140-$180
- Ain't Just Whistlin' Dixie - Jazz Band | Saturday, April 9th | 9:30 a.m. | Mountain Cove Farms Resort | Ain't Just Whistlin' Dixie - Jazz Band will be playing live Dixieland Jazz at the Mountain Cove Farm Resorts at 994 Dougherty Gap Rd, Chickamauga, GA on Saturday, April 9th 9:30 AM to 2:00 PM. Come for a fun day of shopping and hear us play the Happiest Music on Earth! @ Mountain Cove Farms Resort
- Spring Market | Saturday, April 9th | 11 a.m. | Armuchee Valley Community Center Craft Market 11AM-3PM and Egg hunt at 1:30PM. Please message Armuchee Valley Community Center on Facebook about being a vendor at the event. Vendors must be local farmers and gardeners, home bakers, artists or hand-crafters who have personally produced items offered for sale @ 11471 GA-136, La Fayette, GA
- VMD® of Chattanooga presents "Spring at Mountain Cove Farms" | Friday, April 8th-Sunday, April 10th | 10 a.m. | Vintage Market Days of Chattanooga | Join us as we host interior designers, decorators, and dealers with unique vintage & antique goods, handmade treasures, clothing & jewelry, live plans and so much more! @ Mountain Cove Farms Resort | $5-$10
Whitfield County
- Nerf War-- Tweens | Saturday, April 9 | 1:30 p.m. | Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library | Open to grades 4 – 12. Monthly NERF® War is back! Grab your blasters and a pocket full of darts. Each month we will get together to play NERF® games like Capture the Flag, Battle Royale, and VIP. We provide blasters and darts to those who need them @ Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library | FREE
- Spring Park Clean-Up Day | Saturday, April 9 | 9 a.m. | Prater's Mill | On Saturday, April 9th, we will have a work day to clean up the grounds here at the Prater's Mill Historic Site. We will be picking up trash & limbs, much of it washed up by the winter and spring floods. This is a great activity to get out of the house and help your community. Bring gloves & tools and wear sturdy shoes. Trash bags will be provided. Everyone is welcome - come join us! @ Prater's Mill Historic Site
- Troy Burns Family | Sunday, April 10th | 11 a.m. | Homeland Baptist Church | Troy Burns Family has been singing for almost 10 years and now they are a full 4 part harmony quartet and each member plays live instruments on stage @ Homeland Baptist Church
- Run For God 5K | Saturday, April 9 | 9 a.m. | Run For God | Would you like to run a race where the focus is on each and every participant, all the way down to the final finisher? Look no further! The Run for God 5K is a celebration of running, jogging, and walking @ 3606 Tom Manis Rd NE, Dalton, GA | SOLD OUT
- GNA Anniversary Coin Show | Thursday, April 7-Sunday, April 10 | Georgia Numismatic Association | Free parking and free admission, photo ID required @ Northwest Georgia Trade and Convention Center | FREE
Rhea County
- Tennessee Valley Jeep Rally Show and Shine | Saturday, April 9 | 11 a.m. | Tennessee Jeepsters | Tennessee Valley Jeep Rally Show and Shine will have several different categories that will be judged including Best in Show, Best Mod, Best Stock, Kids Choice, and more. The cost is $20 in advance through April 5th, price at the gate is $20.00 We hope to see everyone there @ Rhea County Fairgrounds | $20
Murray County
- Grassy Mountain Races | Saturday, April 9th | 9 a.m. | Run The Cohuttas |No shirt No awards… ALL fun! You get an official time!!! Whether you run the 10k or the 30k, you'll not be disappointed! Both distances will summit Grassy Mountain (ele 3600 ft), experience pristine singletrack, and circumnavigate Lake Conasauga, Georgia's highest alpine lake @ Lake Conasauga