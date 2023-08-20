After the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office releasing video of the fatal officer involved shooting, friends and family members of Roger Heard Jr. took to social media Sunday to pay their respects to Heard and his family.
Chattanooga activist Marie Mott was one of many who posted on social media, with her comment section filled with purple hearts as a tribute to Heard.
"Family, I am with you, I am committed, I will not quit, I will not give up, I will not give in." Mott goes on to say, "They can say what they think about Roger, but we can say what we know about Roger. We can say that he was making progress, that he was changing growing and bettering as a man."
During a previous balloon release for Heard we had a chance to speak with his family and they shared how they will remember him.
"He was a good father, a good cousin, a good son," said a family member. "He always trying to make somebody smile, you can be mad, but he still gone play and joke around and make you laugh," his mother Gloria Lewis said.
During Mott's Facebook live she said the family is going through a difficult time and asks people to give them space and time to grieve.
"There is no way, we would ever be prepared to watch anybody be harmed in front of our eyes," expressed Mott.
She asks that people wrap their arms around the family and be a support system for his children.