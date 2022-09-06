With no running water, schools have been shut down, many restaurants have closed their doors un-able to serve their customers, and community members we spoke with say they've been coming together, support each other as they deal with this disaster.
"Stay strong, we're trying our best, everyone is trying their best," said resident Hannah Moon.
Parents Hannah Moon and Christian Dodd say the emergency text warning about flash flooding Sunday morning was nothing new to them and say they expected the rain to stop.
Moon says on her way to work at Ingles Market roads began to flood. When she arrived she was warned by co-workers water was rising outside the store.
Not two minutes later, "Hey! we need y'all to bring up rags if you can, it's inside the store!" said Moon.
Worried she would get caught in the flood, Moon says she was stuck at work until 9 pm waiting for a co-worker to drive her home.
"Scary… surreal, kind of like dang am I actually living this right now," said Moon.
Moon was not the only one struggling to get back to family members.
"Some of my friends I know were separated from their kids because they had went to school or work early in the morning and they couldn't get to their children, so it was definitely worrisome," said Dodd.
Now that schools have shut down in the city until water can be turned on, Moon and Dodd have had to balance work while taking care of their son who can't go back to head start school.
"She also goes to school and she works, so it's been a little rough trying to get the schedules put together, but we're making it," said Dodd.
While they wait for the water to be turned on the city of Summerville has set up an area at City Hall for anyone to fill up cartons of water.
Many churches have also been handing out water, clothes, anything they can to get residents back on their feet.
Moon and Dodd say friends and family with running water have invited them to use their showers. They have also been utilizing some of the resources in town, saying their community always comes together when others are in need.
"Whether it be water, or helping with food, I know a lot of churches are giving away water and hot meals for people who need it, they're not going to let you go with out," said Dodd
A food drive will take place at 11:30 Wednesday morning at City Hall. If you are interested in donating to the drive, please call Cindy McGraw at 706-466-9014 or send an email to execdirector@chattoogachamber.org.