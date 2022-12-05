Family and friends of Jasmine Pace gathered in Coolidge Park for a candlelight vigil Monday night.
Classmates, friends, and family say no matter who you were, Jasmine was someone who would give the shirt off her back to help someone.
They say her infectious smile and spirit will never be forgotten.
"But even from the very beginning you could see who she was becoming," said Travis Pace, Jasmine's father.
Friends and family gathered in Coolidge Park to share moments that made her life memorable, heartfelt words from those who knew her the most.
"Probably everyday of her life, she was hugging on somebody, and hugging on some family," said her father.
Tragedy ended her life too soon, but loved ones felt it was important to give a glimpse of the life she lived.
"There was a moment when you were with her that you realize how clever, how smart, how brilliant she was," he said.
Travis Pace said she lived life with a passion. Never afraid to go after the things she wanted.
"Just knowing how many lives that she touched. And them spreading the word on my sister," said Gabrielle Pace, sister of Jasmine. "I think it touched other people's hearts who have probably gone through a situation like this."
Friends say Jasmine was the person you called no matter what time of day it was. She was always there.
"I've known her my entire life, and I've never known her to burn a bridge, or have ends with someone badly," stated long-time friend, Bailey Putman.
Pace had many talents, she could sing and dance.
They say her personality was so magnetic people couldn't help but gravitate towards her.
"She always made it a point for you to know that she was thinking of you and that she loved you," said Jess, a family friend. "She was fierce over her family, she was fierce over her friends."
Her family and friends say she had a heart of gold and they will forever hold close memories of her.
"Even if she's gone, her light continues through us to finish her job to keep making it a bright place," expressed her father.
Those close to Pace say they aren't taking donations. They say the GoFundMe account posted online was not created by them.
They do want the public to know they are grateful for all the support during this difficult time.