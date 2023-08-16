In downtown Chattanooga, a large group gathered Tuesday evening at the city council meeting to rally and try to find what led to the shooting death of Roger Heard, Jr., Friday night, at the hands of police officers. This was the first opportunity for Heard's family and for concerned community members to address police leadership, publicly.
Before going inside, Heard's still emotional family talked with the media. He was 34-years old and father to five. "These officers that took his life should have to pay, each and every month, for these children to survive, in this world," said his aunt Tina.
The meeting started with Police Chief Celeste Murphy addressing the packed council chamber. "Let me start by saying this is a terrible incident and I am, you know, extremely saddened by what happened."
She said, late Friday night, officers encountered Heard who had outstanding warrants and gunfire was exchanged when they tried to take him into custody at the Speedway gas station at East 3rd and North Holzclaw Avenue.
Chief Murphy said she has talked to Heard's mother. "As far as she wants to have communication with me, I'm an open book for her; she has my number and if she needs me she can call me," she said. "I've given her everything I can give her. And as far as video, when I'm able to give her the video, let her view it, that's my focus is her, first."
She asked for patience as the TBI conducts its investigation. As she concluded, the council prepared to start its regular business meeting. That was not satisfactory to those who had hoped for more details and perhaps a question and answer period with the chief or council members. There was a loud vocal reaction when they were gaveled out of order.
Public comments were allowed at the end of the meeting. The microphone was open, within certain guidelines, and at least one woman let the group's displeasure be known. "What's the use of us coming to the podium," she asked, "if you're not gonna give us your feedback?"
Soon after comments began, most emptied the chamber in disgust. Another woman spoke as the group reassemble, outside. "The problem is, when we come and we have questions, nobody has answers. And that's the frustrating part," she said. "Who do we talk to? Because, waiting around and getting us the hope that we'll calm down, that's not gonna keep cutting it. Because, this has been going on around the country for centuries, now. And it's not adding up."
As the crowd rallied, this time, on the steps of City Hall, Roger Heard, Jr.'s mother, standing in the midst of the group, thanked them for their support. "Don't give up on me," she pleaded. "Each and every one of y'all."
Police leadership was also in attendance and engaged the crowd, before and after the city council meeting, trying to calm tempers and dispute some rumors. They were limited in any details they could share, they said, as they have handed the case off to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on order of the Hamilton COunty District Attorney General's Office.
The three officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, in accordance with department policy. Officer Celtain Batterson, who was shot in both arms, was treated at the hospital and released. He is on leave as are Officers Nicholas Ayres and Christopher Dyess who were on the scene.