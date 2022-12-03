Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors and the City of Chattanooga unveiled the renaming of building Friday to honor the legacy of Philip Grymes.
Grymes, who died last year, served as Outdoor Chattanooga's executive director for 15 years.
Outdoor Chattanooga's River Street building now bears his name.
In life, Grymes shared his joy and love of the outdoors with others while helping shape Chattanooga as an outdoor destination for residents and visitors.
Chief Sports Officer Tim Morgan says he is truly missed.
"You know every time we do an event, I can tell you right now we miss him. But he gives us the strength to persevere all of the challenges we encounter because when he was here, he helped us develop the create solutions that define the success of the event," Morgan said.
Grymes was said to be instrumental in bringing national and global outdoor events to Chattanooga, including IRONMAN and Head of the Hooch.