The nonprofit organization Community Haven introduced plans for a volunteer patrol as part of a violence interruption initiative in Alton Park on Thursday.
It's part of the the City's "One Chattanooga Relief and Recovery Plan" involving public safety and youth engagement, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
"We work everyday with Representative Hakeem and our City Council, and this is just the first investment," Joda Thongnopnua, Chief of Staff to Mayor Tim Kelly at the City of Chattanooga, said. "This is about making sure that whenever we think about public safety, we aren't just thinking about a police department, we are thinking about how the community and how the community organizations respond."
The nonprofit is working to stop violence and reach people who are considered at high risk of being involved in gun violence.