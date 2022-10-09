The second Chattanooga Hip Hop Summit will place some of the biggest artists right here in the City.
One of the committee members, Jamaal Hicks says showing up could change your life.
"This is like a one stop shop. You can come do a meet-and-greet," said Hicks. "You can come learn a bunch of things about the industry whether your an artist, manager, or DJ."
Unlike last year, they will be adding more local talent.
Artist like Fabo, Young Ralph, Starlito and many others are among the list to perform.
Hicks says when local leaders reached out to plan this event he felt it was important the city was represented in this year's talent.
"So we reached out to these people and let them know what was going on," said Hicks. "We sent them a blueprint of what was going on last year and what we were trying to do this year and everybody was on board."
The celebration will include a panel discussion from musical experts.
They will be covering topics like marketing and branding *helping* those who want a career in the music industry.
"You got to make sure you have that image or have that presence where they look and say who is that guy right here," he said. "You can get a whole lot out of this you just have to make sure you're on your game."
Hicks said the day to look out for is Friday, October 14th.
On that day, they will be honoring some of Chattanooga's long-time artist with their "Legends of Hip Hop Night."
"Well these legends that are performing that night are people who had a radio hit back in the day. People on TV ... People who have played in the club. Most of these artists if not all of them. Most people can sing their songs word-for-word."
He says when you walk away from this event, he wants people to walk away with new relationships.
"I want people to leave with relationships and understand the significance of making your presence available because if you have the right type of presence you'll make people make a double take," he said.
The legends of Hip Hop event will be at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.
Doors will open at 7:00 pm. The conference is free but they are asking everyone to register on Eventbrite.
To find out more about Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week, go to chahiphopsummit.com, or, to register click here.
Full list of events happening during the week:
Monday, October 10th: 7:00pm, Hip-Hop Poetry Slam, The Spot on Main Showcase of poetry and spoken word
Tuesday, October 11th 7:00pm, Clout Trap Showcase, Wanderlinger Winners of all 2022 local artist showcases will compete for the grand prize
Wednesday, October 12th 6:00pm, Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit Reception, Waterhouse Pavilion A dress-to-impress happy hour event to kickoff the Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit 8:00pm, Hype Magazine Showcase, Waterhouse Pavilion The acclaimed magazine will host an event that includes a panel and live music
Thursday, October 13th 1:00pm - 6:30pm, Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit Day One, Bessie Smith Cultural Center Panels will include Getting the Business Right and Monetizing Your Music
6:00pm - 7:30pm, Hip-Hop at the Hunter, “Hip-Hop Meets Memories & Inspiration,” The Hunter Museum Attendees can walk through The Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art exhibit, hear spoken word and live music.
7:00pm, Rap-Trap Karaoke Live at UTC featuring Trap Beckham, Swayyvo, Qualls, Calee, and T Rizer This event is for currently registered UTC students
Friday, October 14th 1:00pm - 6:30pm, Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit Day Two, Bessie Smith Cultural Center Panels will include Marketing & Branding, Thriving as an Independent Artist, and Getting Your Music Heard
7:30pm - 11:00pm, “Hip-Hop Legends at the Bessie” featuring Dem Franchize Boyz, Yung Ralph, as well as Mistic Click, HPGz, Maal the Pimp, D Cooley, Poho, Smokke Dogg, Bessie Smith Cultural Center Live concert, cash bar
Saturday, October 15th 1:00pm - 4:30pm, Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit Day Three, Bessie Smith Cultural Center Panels will include the Power 94 panel and Songwriting & Publishing