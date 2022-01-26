Cold through Thursday morning
- David Karnes
- Updated
Good Wednesday. The cold air will stay with us through the evening with temps dropping through the 30s. We will keep dropping into the low to mid-20s by Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon, however, will be awesome as we rebound to a very nice 53 under partly cloudy skies.
Friday another front will bring in clouds and cold air. We will start mild enough in the mid-30s but only climb to a high of 44. I don't expect much precip with this system though a few mountain flurries are certainly possible. The big deal will be the cold air it brings with it.
Saturday morning we will be in the 10s and low 20s. It will certainly be a morning to make sure the pipes are protected and the pets are brought inside. It will stay cold all day with the high only reaching 37.
Sunday will start cold in the low 20s. We will manage to make it to about 50 for the high.
Next week we will actually have a period of 3 or 4 days of mild, outdoor weather as highs climb into the mid to upper 50s at least Monday through Wednesday.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.
David Karnes
Chief Meteorologist
David Karnes became Local 3's Chief Meteorologist in July of 2021. David came to us from SNN News 6 in Sarasota, Florida where he was the chief meteorologist for 9 years. David is a graduate of Soddy-Daisy High School and is glad to be back home.
