The Cohutta Police Department is still transitioning after their station burned down Sunday morning.
On December 18, around four in the morning, Cohutta Police Department Lieutenant Ryan Fowler said the department got a call that the station was on fire.
By the time firefighters made it on scene the building was fully engulfed.
Georgia's Fire Marshal Office and Whitfield County Fire Department arson investigators have been working to determine where and how the fire started.
“Currently they believe the point of origin is on the back part of the building in the southwest corner where the main power came into the building. So, they have not made a determination as of this time to whether it was electrical or something else, but they are fairly positive the point of origin is that location,” Fowler said.
Lieutenant Fowler said the building is a total loss.
Everything besides the patrol cars and items in personal homes is gone.
“We have lost winter coats, we have lost rain jackets, speed detection equipment. We are blessed that one thing we did not lose is case files and we did not lose physical evidence that is housed in an offsite location for safety reasons such as this if there was a fire or incident,” Fowler said.
The building is also shared with Rhyme and Son, a local antique wholesale and reproduction company.
They lost over a million dollars’ worth of products from the fire.
“We are still currently waiting for the Rhyme and Son cooperation and our insurance to get together and figure out what is going to happen with this building and all the insurance settlements and everything,” Fowler said.
While the Mobile Command Center is currently the department's temporary home, by next week they are planning to transition into some mobile trailers donated by Georgia Governor Brain Kemp.
Donations like waters, sport drinks, and snacks are needed.
“We are here nonstop and working long hours. Most of us are averaging 14 to 17 hours a day right now to just get back going and in some type of routine,” Fowler said.
Donations can be dropped off at 5100 Red Clay Road in Cohutta.