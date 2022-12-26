A Cohutta, Georgia native is sharing her story of helping save a little girl's life while 30-thousand feet in the air.
In November, Amanda Smith was on a flight from Fairbanks, Alaska to Seattle, Washington and on to Chattanooga when there was an emergency.
30 minutes into a two-hour flight from Fairbanks to Seattle, Amanda Smith said she remembers hearing the flight attendant come over the intercom asking if there was any medical personnel on board.
“Without hesitation I undid my seatbelt and I reached up to hit my call button and as I did the lady sitting next to me also did. I did not know her; she did not know me. We just kind of looked at reach other did not say anything but just had a mutual understanding of okay we are doing this together,” Smith said.
Moments later, the flight attendant motioned Smith and another passenger near the front of the plane.
Smith said when they made it, there was a lifeless six-year-old girl laying in her mother’s arms.
“Her lips were blue, her skin was pale and gray, and she was cold to the touch. I immediately said we need to lay her down in the ale now,” Smith said.
Smith and the other passenger checked for a pulse, but there was none.
CPR was then started and an AED was asked for, after the AED didn't initiate a shock Smith prepared to do mouth to mouth resuscitation.
Smith was just inches away from the little girl’s mouth before she moved.
“The little girl’s eye twitched. At that point I started rubbing her sternum and shaking her. She opened her eyes and immediately the color came back in her lips, her capillaries were responding in her fingernails,” Smith said.
Smith then told the flight attendant that the plane needed to land ... seconds later the pilot announced an emergency landing back in Fairbanks.
Oxygen was kept on the little girl until the plane landed and first responders came on board.
“The update on Mia was they kept her in ICU for two days and she was being treated for RSV and she had low lung capacity and they did not know it. They were an active-duty military family heading to Japan and that was the first leg of their flight,” Smith said.
Smith said Mia and her family have made it to Japan and additional treatment continued.
She also mentioned that she plans to reconnect with the other passenger who assisted her after the holidays.