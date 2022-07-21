The formula for a favorite soft drink may have come out of Atlanta, but Chattanooga is home to the first bottle of Coca-Cola and is celebrating a milestone.
The company with "paint the town red" celebrating 123 years of bottling history, Thursday, July 21st.
"We are the first ever Coca-Cola bottler. Established July 21st, 1899, and here we are 123 years later celebrating this beautiful anniversary," Luis Mora, Key Account Manager for the Tennessee Valley Division said.
Coca-cola bottling company united is celebrating this anniversary with the Chattanooga communities help.
Their partners like Champy's, Rock City, and even the Chattanooga airport will join in to celebrate.
"We are going to be giving 123 customers at Rock City, Ruby Falls, and the Tennessee Aquarium free Coke. In addition, we are going to be giving the first 123 customers that step into food city, and the first 123 passengers that arrive at the Chattanooga airport a free coke as well," He said.
The groups and businesses are wearing Coca-Cola "Our Town" shirts and are encouraged to post on social media to celebrate the day.
"We always want in Chattanooga, and just anywhere in general to use hashtag Coca-Cola Our Town. So I want people to get creative with it, have fun with it, this is a day to celebrate Coca-Cola and all of our partners," He said.
In April of 2021, 6,183 units were bottled per hour in Chattanooga.
"As we know, Chattanooga is a coke town and we are proud to call Chattanooga, Our Town," He said.
They are encouraging the community to join in on the fun using the #CocaColaOurTown to paint the town red, one sip at a time.