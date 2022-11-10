Medicos Mission Fund broke ground on a new facility on East 23rd Street. The previously vacant service station on East 23rd Street will house dental and mental health services, as well as additional meeting and administrative space for the Clinica Medicos growing staff.
Since 2015 the bilingual staff at Clinica Medicos has been providing health care and mental health services to Chattanooga's growing Latino population.
Many health care facilities don't have the resources to cater to those who don't speak English as their first language. Clinica Medicos employees believe they have the heart and the plan to meet the needs of all minorities in Chattanooga.
"like never before, there will be a place for Spanish speaking community members to take their emotional or psychological needs, along with their medical and dental concerns," said Dr. Kelly Arnold.
Dr. Arnold founded the Medicos Mission Fund seven years ago beginning with a staff of five and serving about 2,000 patients, in their first year.
Now in 2022 the staff has grown to 45 employees serving 40,000 patients.
One of those patients spoke about his experience.
"It's curated in such a way that you feel welcome, you feel like people not only understand you but feel you," said Pablo, a patient from Clinica Medicos.
Pablo says his family migrated to the U.S. when he was a child.
When visiting general hospitals at 10 years old he would have to translate medical information for his parents which he says was painful and traumatizing.
He says the staff at Clinica Medicos has taken that burden off Latino families.
"This place… Clinica Medicos is making people like my self feel like this is home, it feels like home," said Pablo.
During the ceremony the Truist Foundation announced a quarter-million dollar grant for the facility.
Hamilton County Mayor, Weston Wamp, said with so many Latino children in public schools, it's especially important for the county to invest in under served communities.
"But particularly this community that is an incredible part of the future of Chattanooga's story," said Mayor Wamp.
Dr. Arnold says they started Clinica Medicos with their values around cultural competence and logistical accessibility. Her mission, she says, is to make sure no person slips through the cracks and can get the medical and psychological help they deserve.
"The best is yet to come, so thank you for everything," said Dr. Arnold.
If you would like to check out the current facility at 1300 East 23rd Street, no appointments or insurance are needed.
The new two and a half million dollar facility should be completed next fall.